The move may alienate voters who backed Mashaba in polls.

The future of local government politics in Gauteng appears to be a black coalition with the ANC and ActionSA at the forefront with the backing of smaller black parties – to squeeze out the DA and Helen Zille.

Experts say this is no surprise, but not the best deal.

In such an arrangement, ActionSA stands to be the “biggest loser” for bringing back the ANC that the voters in Joburg spurned by voting ActionSA, they said.

This, as an interesting scenario, has been proposed for the Gauteng metros, where the black political parties in the Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros are reportedly in agreement to let the ANC and ActionSA lead, while they take the lower positions.

According to various sources, the parties plan to join forces and form a black coalition to prevent the DA from governing any of the three Gauteng metros.

The ANC and ActionSA will take the leadership positions of mayor and speakers but share other positions, such as certain mayoral committee portfolios, with the smaller parties.

The mooted coalition is envisaged not only as a conduit against the DA but, in particular, to prevent Zille from becoming the mayor of Joburg.

The plan is for ActionSA’s president and mayoral candidate, Herman Mashaba, to wear the Joburg mayoral chain, while ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya remains in Tshwane. In return, ActionSA will support the ANC in keeping the top position in Ekurhuleni.

According to a source in the ANC alliance, this position is expected to be shared by all the black parties in the Gauteng metros, including the ANC, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and even uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) position is unclear, but right-leaning parties typically align with the DA, except the PA, which often goes with the flow. The talks are ongoing and there is no finality.

MK’s interest in the Gauteng metros horse-trading and its backing of the black coalition is to win the support of the ANC and EFF in its bid to run eThekwini metro in KwaZulu-Natal, where it has a majority but not enough support to run the metro alone.

But this arrangement is said to be complicated because the ANC was wary of ditching its provincial government partners, especially IFP, as that might have devastating implications for it in other KZN municipalities.

Experts warn ActionSA could pay the price

Unisa political scientist Dirk Kotzé said such a coalition is not a surprise.

He said recently ActionSA was going to be the kingmaker and predicted an ANC-ActionSA coalition would isolate the DA.

“I am not surprised by this, but I am a bit surprised by the MK party’s involvement in it,” said Kotzé.

He added the ANC formed a black coalition because of pressure it received for apparently moving away from the left and from the people. It is trying to compensate for that by aligning with a black coalition.

“Both the ANC and ActionSA are taking a gamble because this can backfire.

“It remains a question whether ActionSA will want to stay in it or not, because ActionSA may lose patience with the ANC as they believe they are the leading party in Gauteng,” said Kotzé.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said an experiment with a black coalition is necessary and could either succeed, or fail.

If the coalition succeeds in the Gauteng metros, ActionSA may be the biggest loser in the arrangement if it agreed to cooperate with the ANC against the DA.

First, the decision will anger those who voted for ActionSA because they wanted the ANC out.

Also, aligning with the ANC, which is notorious for corruption, would tarnish ActionSA’s name and that will backfire on the party in 2029, when voters might want to punish it.

An ANC source cautioned that any coalition with MK, now or in future, is bound to fail because the party is owned and run by one individual, Jacob Zuma, who could withdraw his party at any moment.

The source said similar arrangements are planned for Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Mangaung. – [email protected]