Crucially, the proposal is not a coalition agreement.

The DA has unveiled what it calls a final proposal to ActionSA to share control of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, arguing that political rivalries can no longer stand in the way of stable government in Gauteng’s three largest metros.

Under the proposal, ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya would govern Tshwane, while the DA’s Helen Zille would lead the government in Johannesburg.

No coalition

Crucially, the proposal is not a coalition agreement, according to the DA, but a confidence-and-supply arrangement, meaning the parties would support each other on budgets, key governance votes and motions of no confidence while governing independently.

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In a move that could reshape the political landscape of the country’s economic heartland, the DA said the arrangement would provide stability while avoiding the internal battles that have repeatedly destabilised coalition governments.

The DA announced the move in a surprise statement, saying that as the “media has received a copy of our letter, we are publishing its terms because residents deserve to know exactly what the DA is prepared to support in each city”.

Challenges

The party said it had exhausted every reasonable avenue to end the cycle of political instability that has plagued the three metros in recent years.

“The challenges facing these cities are simply too serious to allow personality disputes or historical grievances to determine the future of millions of residents who live in these cities or to get in the way of forming stable, working governments,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Under the DA’s proposal:

Nasiphi Moya would lead Tshwane.

Helen Zille would head a DA-led government in Johannesburg.

Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would lead Ekurhuleni.

The confidence-and-supply model would see the DA and ActionSA support each other’s mayoral and speaker candidates while allowing each administration to appoint and manage its own government without the constraints of a formal coalition.

‘Voters chose change’

Hill-Lewis said the proposal reflects the election outcome, which saw no party secure an outright majority despite the DA receiving the largest share of the vote.

“Our offer is reasonable, reflects the message sent by voters, and recognises that while the DA received the largest share of the vote, no single party received a majority.”

He argued that voters had rejected unstable coalition governments that failed to improve service delivery.

“In this election, voters overwhelmingly chose change, and that must be respected by parties attempting to form governments.”

Bid to end coalition chaos

The DA leader said the party had deliberately avoided negotiating through the media but decided to make its proposal public after details of discussions entered the public domain.

He said residents deserved transparency and needed to know that efforts were being made to prevent further instability in the metros.

“We have tried every reasonable avenue to prevent these cities continuing down their present path of destruction.”

According to the DA, the confidence-and-supply arrangement offers the best chance of establishing durable governments while reducing the risk of coalition infighting.

Pressure on ActionSA

The proposal now places significant pressure on ActionSA, whose response could determine who governs Gauteng’s three largest metros.

Services

Hill-Lewis said the DA remains focused on building stable administrations that can improve services and tackle corruption.

“We call on ActionSA to carefully consider this proposal and help put an end to the coalition chaos that has brought these cities to their knees.”

“Our voters deserve clean and stable governments that cut corruption and deliver reliable services,” he added.

ActionSA’s response to the proposal could now determine the future political leadership of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with the DA arguing that the offer represents the last opportunity to end years of coalition instability and establish stable governments in Gauteng’s most important metros.