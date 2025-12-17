Ulterio Motiv gives Ford Ranger a bump in axle count

Triple axle Ranger uses the SuperCab as a base, however, both single and double cabs also form part of the conversion process.
Hot on the heels of the 6X6 Toyota Land Cruiser 79, Ulterio Motiv has applied the same multi-wheel touch to the Ford Ranger, albeit this time in a 6×4 configuration.
Six wheels
Devised for hardcore off-road usage, or as a bed for extreme off-road practices, the 6×4 uses the entry-level four-wheel drive Ranger SuperCab XL as a base, before the chassis and loadbed are extended to accommodate the third non-driving axle.
According to Ulterio Motiv, this hasn’t impacted the Ranger’s load-carrying ability or the standard four-wheel drive system. The same can also be said of the locking rear differential.
As an option, a dropside conversion can also be selected, while the loadbin itself measures 1.6 metres wide and 2.5m long.
Same engine
Its gross vehicle mass is rated at 4 500kg, the Ranger 6×4 retains the single turbo 125kW/405Nm 2.0 litre turbodiesel engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, but features upgraded brakes for the third axle calibrated to work with the regular anti-lock braking system.
Despite being non-driven, the inclusion of the third axle, according to Ulterio Motiv, results in it carrying 40% of the rear mass, compared with the middle axle’s 60%.
As such, more grip is said to be provided, and traction is improved on loose surfaces.
Although based on the SuperCab, the conversation can be expanded to include double-cab and single-cab models as well.
Price
Ford Ranger 6×4 conversion – R265 000
