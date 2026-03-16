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Ferrari Amalfi goes soft as drop-top Spider shows itself

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

16 March 2026

05:00 pm

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Similar to the coupe, the Amalfi Spider replaces the soft-top Roma.

Wraps come off Ferrari Amalfi Spider

As with the coupe which replaced the Roma, the Amalfi Spider serves as successor to the Roma Spider. Picture: Ferrari

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Revealed last year as the replacement for the Roma, Ferrari has removed the roof from Amalfi to create the new soft-top Amalfi Spider.

No power upgrade

Different from the coupe only on the roof front, the Spider is five millimetres taller at 1 305 mm, with the rest of its dimensions unchanged.

Also unchanged is the 371kW/760Nm outputs from the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

ALSO READ: Coast replaces capital as Ferrari Roma makes way for ‘new’ Amalfi

As for performance, the Spider will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, the same as the coupe, and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.

The claimed 0-200 km/h sprint time is, however, four tenths slower at 9.4 seconds. As with the coupe, drive is routed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Roof up or down

Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, the move from hard to soft-top has resulted in the rear facia being subtly revised to accommodate the retractable fabric lid.

Wraps come off Ferrari Amalfi Spider
Fabric roof opens and closes in 13 seconds at up to 60 km/h. Picture: Ferrari

Accordingly, it folds and rises in 13 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h. Unsurprisingly, boot space is reduced to 255-litres, which drops to 172-litres with the roof down.

Dynamic changes

Classified as a 2+2, Ferrari has made slight dynamic revisions to compensate for the roof’s removal.

These include a different rear diffuser, strengthening chassis and a recalibrated Side Slip Control system,

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Elsewhere, a Ferrari has added a new spoiler to the bootlid, which works with the diffuser and aerodynamics to produce 110 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

Interior

Inside, an automatically rising and lowering wind deflector now resides behind the rear seats.

Still standard is the 15.6-inch instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Also standard is the floating centre console made from a milled block of anodised aluminium, the comfort seats and the 14-speaker Burmester sound system. Optional is the 8.8-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Wraps come off Ferrari Amalfi Spider
The interior has been lifted directly from the coupe. Picture: Ferrari

Taking care of safety is:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Lane Departure Warning;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Traffic Sign Recognition

Available as options is a surround-view camera system and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

No confirmation yet

Now available for ordering, delivers officially start early next year. An arrival time for South Africa is still to be confirmed.

NOW READ: Ferrari ups Roma’s seduction with new drop-top Spider

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