SA-bound all-electric Volvo EX60 to show its face on 21 January

The new all-electric SUV will slot in between XC40 Recharge and the flagship EX90.

Hot on the heels of the EX30 Cross Country and EX90, the Volvo EX60 is on its way to South Africa.

The EX60 is set to make its global debut on 21 January during a livestream event in Stockholm, Sweden. According to Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA), the SUV will mark the manufacturer’s next step in its drive “to make electric luxury more accessible to South Africans”.

The all-electric Volvo EX60 will be positioned between the XC40 Recharge and the flagship EX90. It will strengthen the Swedish carmaker’s growing electric SUV portfolio.

ALSO READ: Price tag put on thoroughly refreshed Volvo XC90

Volvo EX60 boasts longer range

The Volvo EX60 is the first model to launch on the carmaker’s latest technology base. It will have a longer range than any previous electric Volvo.

“The upcoming EX60 signals the next chapter in Volvo’s journey toward becoming a fully electric brand,” says Grant Locke, VCSA managing director at VCSA.

“As South Africa’s EV (electric vehicle) landscape continues to expand with more charging points, growing awareness, and an appetite for premium electrification the EX60 will arrive at the perfect time. It’s designed to bring our latest technology to a broader audience. While also delivering the range, confidence and everyday practicality that local drivers expect.”

ALSO READ: Volvo approves three new models for 2025 and a surprise 2026 arrival

Expected during second half of 2026

The EX60 is built in Gothenburg, Sweden and production will begin in the first half of 2026. Local deliveries is expected in mid-to-late third quarter of 2026.

The announcement forms part of Volvo’s broader electrification strategy in South Africa. The brand also introduces the electric ES90 sedan in 2026, further diversifying its local offerings across body styles and segments.

With a target of 90 to 100% of global sales being either fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030, Volvo continues to accelerate its transition toward a more sustainable future.