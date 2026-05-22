Next BMW 1 Series debuting in 2028 with dual powertrains

For the first time, the 1 Series will have combustion and full electric powerplants, the latter likely to be called i1 and revert to rear-wheel drive.

BMW will expand its Neue Klasse family to include the next generation 1 Series due for unveiling in 2028.

Currently in its fourth generation, which debuted two years ago, the replacement for the F70 1 Series will revert to the rear-wheel drive last offered on the second generation F20 that ended production in 2019, but with a caveat included.

Combustion and EV

Once again set to rival the Audi A3, which has been renewed for a fifth generation next year, the 1 Series will also make the transition to full electrification for the first time.

However, it will follow the same structure as the incoming 3 Series and i3 by offering combustion engines and complete electrified platform.

It remains to be seen, though, whether the electric variant will adopt the same ‘i’ moniker as the i3 and iX3 and become known as the i1.

Rivals

Aside from the A3, the 1 Series will also rival the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, although this will seemingly be brief as the current W177 will bow-out in 2028 after what will be a decade long production run.

In the case of the electric 1 Series, opposition will come from the revived, electric-only Audi A2 e-tron that will arrive towards the end of the year as the dual replacement for the A1 and Q2.

1 Series still in demand

Addressing the 1 Series’ renewal, former Mini boss and now BMW product head, Bernd Körber, said the rise of SUVs hasn’t eroded the premium hatchback segment the 1 Series competes in, adding that more than enough demand warranted a new generation.

“If you want to be a global player, you have to take care of markets where the share of 1 Series is extremely high,” Körber told Britain’s Autocar.

“If you want to keep the brand young, if you want to develop customers within your portfolio, the 1 Series is very important”.

Neue Klasse for both

In the same interview, BMW design boss Oliver Heilmer said the combustion and electric variants will have their own interpretation of the Neue Klasse aesthetic instead of being similar.

“The Neue Klasse form language doesn’t set boundaries. It doesn’t mean just that curvature on a polyline; it’s more a mindset rather than a design cookbook,” Heilmer said.

Neue Klasse aesthetic from the i3 and depicted iX3 will feature on the 1 Series and electric “i1”. Picture: BMW

“One important aspect behind the Neue Klasse mindset is having strong different characters [for each model line], so you can expect something entirely different in other models based on the same [platform].

“Do you just replicate what you have in the IX3 and replicate them to other cars? The answer is no. Let’s make them more emotional and create different characters”.

Return of RWD but…

Underneath, the Neue Klasse aesthetic won’t affect the 1 Series’ mentioned dual platforms.

As such, the combustion variant will still use the current front-wheel drive UKL2 architecture, while the i1 will move to the same rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive EV structure as the i3 and iX3.

Unofficially titled i1 could have the same powertrain in M Performance guise as the “regular’ i3. Picture: BMW

Accordingly, the 1 Series will retain the current combustion engine options, but with electrification either as a mild-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.

By contrast, the i1 will be identical to the i3 and lead to the possible introduction of an M Performance variant developing the same 345kW/645Nm as the “standard” i3.

Same interior, three-door comeback?

The return to rear-wheel drive, most likely only in the case of the i1, could also see the return of a three-door bodystyle BMW development boss, Joachim Post, admitted doesn’t present an issue with the electric foundation.

“For a different size or proportion, you realise that’s not the big issue it was in the past. [With the platform] you can make a two-door, a three-door – that’s not an issue for a battery car,” he said.

As with the i3 and iX3, the i1, and the 1 Series, will receive the same Neue Klasse interior Post also stated doesn’t require much changing to fit a different product.

“You can easily bring that to every car,” he concluded.

More later

Given the 1 Series still being 18 months, expect more details to only become apparent towards the end of the year and into 2027.