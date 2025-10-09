Motoring

MG ZS compact SUV leads brand’s stunning return to Mzansi

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

9 October 2025

HS, MG3 and Cyberster all contribute to the Chinese-owned carmaker's local sales success.

MG ZS leads brand's stunning local sales return

The MG ZS Pro is the latest addition to the brand’s local portfolio. Picture: Supplied

Returning to South Africa was always going to be a challenge for Chinese-owned British marque MG, but spearheaded by the sales of the ZS compact SUV, the brand has hit the ground running.

In the first two months of MG’s new sales numbers reflecting in the Naamsa figures, the manufacturer has sold 1 010 cars. 453 in August and 557 in September.

it is almost double than the sales of some heritage brands that has been around for decades. And more than some fellow Chinese manufacturers that has been around for a number of years now.

MG ZS and Pro ahead

The MG ZS and ZS Pro models with accounting for over 60% of the total sales for the first two months. The ZS Pro is an updated version of the ZS and will make its official debut next week.

The next best-selling car for MG, short for Morris Garages, is the HS mid-sized SUV. The HS is the brand’s flagship SUV.

The MG3 hatchback made a good start by grabbing almost a quarter of the manufacturer’s total sales in September. The MG3 has less rivals than its SUV siblings, but the comparatively hatchback segment is smaller than the closely aligned compact crossover SUV segment.

ALSO READ: Third SUV added in the form of MG ZS Pro

Cyberster wins hearts

The most expensive car in the stable, the MG Cyberster, also performed well in a very niche little space. Nine Cyberster’s found homes in the previous two months, which in a good indication of the car’s strong appeal.

The Cyberster is the world’s first fully electric two-seater open top sports car that features striking scissor doors. Despite weighing just about two tons, it clocked a o to 100km/h time of 3.57 seconds during The Citizen Motoring’s road test. A serious time for something that comes in at “only” R1.4-million.

