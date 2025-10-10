Volkswagen’s local vehicle production hits three million record

Wholly owned by Volkswagen since 1974, the plant has produced 14 different types of vehicles, including Audis, since the first Beetle rolled-off the assembly line in 1951.

Volkswagen Group Africa has confirmed the production of its three-millionth vehicle at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape after nearly 75 years.

Product resume

Opened in 1948 in what was then known as Uitenhage under the South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors or SAMAD, the facility produced its first Volkswagen in 1951.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen’s Kariega Plant breaks five-year production record

After a buyout of SAMAD in 1966, the factory become wholly owned by Volkswagen in 1974.

Since the roll-out of the first vehicle in 1951, a Beetle, the plant, which currently manufactures the Polo Vivo and the Polo for all exports markets besides China and Brazil, has produced the following vehicles:

411/412: 1969-1974

Beetle: 1951-1979

Caddy Pick-Up: 1980-2007

CitiGolf: 1984-2009

Fox: 1987-1995

Golf Mk I-V: 1978-2009

Jetta: 1980-2009

Polo Classic: 1996-2002

Polo Playa: 1998-2002

Type 2 Transporter: 1955-2002

Type 3: 1963-1969

In addition, it has also made the following Audi models since opening:

80: 1975-1981

100 & A4: 1972-2001

Super 90: 1968-1972

Polo success

Since 2024, the facility has been the sole production site for the Polo, and delivered its two-millionth example in December 2022.

Set to formally start production of the Tengo in 2027 alongside the Polo and Vivo, the plant broke a long standing record at the end last of year after manufacturing 167 084 vehicle in a single year, the previous best having been 161 954 in 2019.

Known as the Tera in Brazil, production of the Tengo will start, locally, in 2027. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil

The three millionth vehicle, a Smokey Grey Vivo, left the plant last month as the latest landmark vehicle after the 1.5-millionth export market Polo in February last year.

“This milestone affirms Volkswagen’s legacy in Kariega and the South African market at large,” Volkswagen Production Director, Ulrich Schwabe, said in a statement.

“This plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades, including the Beetle, the Citi Golf and now the Vivo, and we intend to make our Tengo the next icon when we start manufacturing it in Kariega from 2027”.

Fourth model?

Aside from the Tengo, Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, hinted at the possibility of a fourth model being added, namely a half-ton bakkie to replace the Caddy.

The production version of the Tarok showed back in 2018, the newcomer will be made at the São José dos Pinhais plant in Brazil and, as a result of riding on the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo and Vivo, can be adapted for right-hand drive.

Entering production next year, the Tarok is has been touted as the next major product for Volkswagen South Africa. Image: Volkswagen.

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next, and a [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Biene told The Citizen at the launch of the Tayron two months ago.

“There is a very good chance that it is going to happen. The reason why is that it will be based on the MQB platform and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option”.

For now, focus remains on the Tengo, known as the Tera in Brazil, as production of the Vivo is expected to continue till the end of the decade and that of the Polo until 2033.

NOW READ: Volkswagen Polo’s production run will last beyond 2030