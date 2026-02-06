BMW 325iS and 333i Homage models fetch over R8m for charity

Only 33 of each model's modern day interpretation were built and sold via online auction.

A limited run of BMW 325iS and 333i Homage models were not only sold out in no time, but they also raised R8 million for charity.

BMW in October introduced a special run of only 33 units each in celebration of the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary and the 45th anniversary of the 333i. The original BMW 325iS “Gusheshe” and 333i models in E30 guise were unique to the South African market and built at the Rosslyn assembly plant.

Unlike the originals, the 333i and 325iS Homage Edition were not built locally, as the 3 Series is not manufactured in Rosslyn anymore. They were sourced from Mexico, where the 2 Series Coupe, on which the Homage editions are based, is manufactured. The Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 due to its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

ALSO READ: BMW celebrates SA heritage with 325iS and 333i Homage editions

High stakes

The Homage models could only be bought at an online auction. The 325iS had a reserve price of R1 435 000 and 333i a reverse price of R1 960 000. Every cent these models fetch over and above their reverse prices was donated to charity. The 66 models each fetched more than R120k above its reserve price on average.

“We got interesting questions from the US, from Germany and from all over the world wondering if these vehicles would be available in their markets as well,” said Pieter van Binsberger, BMW Group South Africa CEO.

“We managed to raise over R8 million for local charities at the auction. This enabled us to pay something back for the people’s passion and the heritage of the BMW brand.”

Five manual BMW 333i Homage models

Based on the M240i xDrive coupe, the BMW 325iS Homage is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine. It sends 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque to all four wheels via eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The M2-based BMW 333i Homage is also powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine. It sends 353kW/600Nm to the rear wheels. Five of the 33 models have six-speed manual gearboxes and the other 27 eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.