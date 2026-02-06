Motoring

Home » Motoring

VWSA brings back load carrying Polo Vivo Xpress

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

6 February 2026

05:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There has been a noticeable growing demand in the entry delivery vehicle segment in the South Africa market over the past few years.

VW Polo Vivo Xpress

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress provides secure enclosed storage. Picture: Supplied.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress was first offered back in 2016, but no successor was developed after the second-generation Vivo launched in 2018. But now, with the rise of e-commerce, large fleet and market demand for Light Duty Vehicles (LDVs) in the absence of a 1/2 ton bakkie in SA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are re-entering this growing market.

The small panel van meets hatchback provides secure enclosed storage without the need for a canopy and offers safety options such as Smash & Grab film or Window Guards. It is easy to load via side and rear doors, accommodating both small and larger cargo efficiently.

Best in segment payload

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress offers a payload capacity of 490 kg, one of the best in the segment. And it is powered by the popular and fuel-efficient 63kW/132Nm, 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Power is driven down to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

ALSO READ: Popular VW Polo Vivo range gets new ‘Edition 15’ model added

Market competition, though, has grown exponentially over the past few years, and now this segment sees the likes of Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan all offering similar products.

Nissan Magnite Move

The 53kW/96Nm, 1.0-litre, Nissan Magnite Move is the industry sales leader. It is also the best-priced at R229 900. But it has the lowest payload rating at just 250 kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo

The Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo is the least powerful of the Top 3, with only 48 kW and 94 Nm on offer from its 1.0-litre engine. Offering a 360 kg payload, this panelvan comes in second at R259 900.

Kia Picanto Panelvan

In a distant third, you have Kia’s Picanto Panelvan. Producing 49 kW and 95 Nm, this van offers a 360 kg payload and retails for R249 995.

ALSO READ: Polo Vivo outguns Suzuki Swift as top-selling used hatch in 2025

Pricing

  • Polo Vivo Xpress 1.4l 63kW – R279 990   

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress comes with a standard 3-year / 120 000 km warranty. The anti-corrosion warranty is 6 years. The service interval is 15 000km. Customers have an option to add Easy Drive Service & Maintenance Plans.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Motoring News new car Polo Vivo Volkswagen(VW)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant
Courts Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News