VWSA brings back load carrying Polo Vivo Xpress

There has been a noticeable growing demand in the entry delivery vehicle segment in the South Africa market over the past few years.

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress was first offered back in 2016, but no successor was developed after the second-generation Vivo launched in 2018. But now, with the rise of e-commerce, large fleet and market demand for Light Duty Vehicles (LDVs) in the absence of a 1/2 ton bakkie in SA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are re-entering this growing market.

The small panel van meets hatchback provides secure enclosed storage without the need for a canopy and offers safety options such as Smash & Grab film or Window Guards. It is easy to load via side and rear doors, accommodating both small and larger cargo efficiently.

Best in segment payload

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress offers a payload capacity of 490 kg, one of the best in the segment. And it is powered by the popular and fuel-efficient 63kW/132Nm, 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Power is driven down to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

Market competition, though, has grown exponentially over the past few years, and now this segment sees the likes of Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan all offering similar products.

Nissan Magnite Move

The 53kW/96Nm, 1.0-litre, Nissan Magnite Move is the industry sales leader. It is also the best-priced at R229 900. But it has the lowest payload rating at just 250 kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo

The Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo is the least powerful of the Top 3, with only 48 kW and 94 Nm on offer from its 1.0-litre engine. Offering a 360 kg payload, this panelvan comes in second at R259 900.

Kia Picanto Panelvan

In a distant third, you have Kia’s Picanto Panelvan. Producing 49 kW and 95 Nm, this van offers a 360 kg payload and retails for R249 995.

Pricing

Polo Vivo Xpress 1.4l 63kW – R279 990

The VW Polo Vivo Xpress comes with a standard 3-year / 120 000 km warranty. The anti-corrosion warranty is 6 years. The service interval is 15 000km. Customers have an option to add Easy Drive Service & Maintenance Plans.