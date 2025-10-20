BMW 333i Homage set to be just as sought-after as original E30

Only five of the 33 limited-run models will be offered with six-speed manual transmission.

Known as the “unicorn” of BMWs, the uniquely South Africa E30 333i is a sought-after collector’s car worldwide.

As only 204 units of the E30 BMW 333i was built in Rosslyn from 1985 to 1987, getting your hands on one is almost impossible. A specimen does go under the hammer occasionally and have been known to fetch well over R3-million.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series and 45th anniversary of the 333i, BMW South Africa offers a limited-run of a modern interpretation of the iconic car. Only 33 units of what is called the 333i Homage will be exclusively through online auction that starts on Tuesday.

It will share the virtual bidding floor with a reiteration of another Mzansi classic, the BMW 325iS Homage, which is also limited to just 33 units.

BMW 333i E30 SA’s M3

The E30 BMW 333i was South Africa’s answer to the first M3, which was only built in left-hand drive. It was powered by a 3.2-litre straight-six mill made produced 146kW of power and 295Nm of torque.

The legendary E30 BMW 333i. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Homage editions won’t be built in Rosslyn like the E30 models. They are built in Mexico where the 2 Series Coupe on which the Homage editions are based on, is manufactured. The BMW 2 Series Coupe is seen as a spiritual successor to the E30 due to its three-box proportions and compact dimensions.

The 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol mill that is carried over from the its donor model, the M2, is unchanged. It produced 353kW/600Nm which is sent to the rear wheels. Of the 33 to be auctioned off, 28 will feature eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and the other five six-speed manual gearboxes. The latter, which makes 50Nm less torque, is set to be the most sough-after of the lot.

Homage edition looks the part

Special features include carbon roof, M Drivers Pack, Alpina wheels, quad exhaust pipes, 333i Homage decals, bespoke spoilers and front splitter, carbon bucket seats, armrest covered in Germany-source original second-generation Überkaro tartan upholstery and also a commemorative plaque.

The Homage edition is offered in Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue and also Fire Red paintwork.

The BMW 333i Homage’s reserve price is R1 960 000. This is R378 666 and R389 012 more than the manual and auto BMW M2 respectively. All the proceeds that BMW fetch over and above the reserve price will be donated to charity.