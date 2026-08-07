Superbike-bound Brad Binder out to finish MotoGP career on a high

Red Bull KTM star is reportedly on his way to ride for BMW in WorldSBK next year.

While the MotoGP riders enjoyed a four-week summer break, their agents have been keeping extremely busy with sorting out contracts for next year.

The biggest talking points around the paddock at Silverstone during the season’s resumption at the British Grand Prix this weekend will be Brad Binder’s imminent move to the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) next season. It was reported that Binder will bid MotoGP farewell after eight years to join the BMW factory team in WorldSBK.

Brad Binder joins familiar face

Binder is set join his former Red Bull KTM team-mate Miguel Oliviera next season. And yet another former team-mate of his, Jack Miller, is also rumoured to swap MotoGP for WorldSBK next season.

WorldSBK star Nicolo Bulega is set to go in the opposite direction next season in joining the VR46 team. He will follow in the footsteps of Toprak Razgatlıoglu, who joined MotoGP this season after conquering WorldSBK last year.

Clarity on his future might be just the thing to give Binder a boost for the remainder of the season. He is languishing in 13th place in the championship and has never finished a season outside the top 11.

Knowing he has 11 races remaining in his premier class career should make him determined to go with a bang. His last podium came more than two years ago and his team-mate Pedro Acosta has shown this season that the RC16 is capable of reaching the podium.

Tight title race

The premier class title race is the closest it has been in years heading to Silverstone. 2024 champion Jorge Martin leads the way on 208 points, with Ai Ogura (194), Marc Marquez (190), Marco Bezzecchi (186) and Fabio Di Giannantinio (184) all in the mix for the top prize.

The MotoGP sprint race starts at 5pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday.