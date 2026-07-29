Brad Binder set to ride for BMW in WorldSBK next year – reports

MotoGP star to join his former Red Bull KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira in Superbikes.

Following months of speculation over his future, Brad Binder seems destined to leave MotoGP for a seat at BMW in next year’s World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK).

Binder’s MotoGP future has been in doubt ever since it became clear that his Red Bull KTM factory contract won’t be extended into an eighth season next year. While a premier class elsewhere remained a possibility post-2026, the writing was really on the wall when KTM satellite team Tech 3 recently ruled out the possibility of offering the South African a lifeline in 2027.

Brad Binder to BMW

Binder’s management team confirmed that they are looking at options outside MotoGP, with 2027 WSBK vacancies at both Ducati and BMW seemingly up for grabs. Italian website motosprint. It was reported earlier today that BMW has won the race to secure Binder’s signature for 2027, with the official announcement still pending.

The South African is set to join Miguel Oliviera, whom he raced alongside for Red Bull KTM in MotoGP in 2021 and 2022. Oliviera made the move to WSBK this year, replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in turn joined the MotoGP outfit, Prima Pramac Yamaha.

While Oliviera is set to be offered a two-year contract extension for his solid performances this season, BMW is reportedly parting ways with his current team-mate Danilo Petrucci, creating the vacancy for Binder.

Modified street bikes

Six manufacturers compete in WorldSBK: Ducati, Bimota, BMW, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha. The participating bikes are tuned versions of motorcycles for sale to the public. In contrast, purpose-built machines are used in MotoGP.

The 30-year-old Binder started competing in Moto3/125cc in 2011. In 2015 he joined KTM, for which he has raced in two Moto3 seasons, three Moto2 seasons and the last seven premier-class seasons.

His career highlights include winning Moto3 in 2015, finishing runner-up in Moto2 in 2019 and ending the 2023 MotoGP season in fourth place.

He has stood on the MotoGP podium 11 times, with two visits to the top step. Binder also won two sprint races since the format’s inception in 2023.