Brad Binder’s possible move to WSBK in 2027 gathers momentum

The Red Bull KTM rider's MotoGP contract expires at the end of the season.

With a MotoGP lifeline still a possibility for Brad Binder in 2027, reports of a possible move to the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) are gathering momentum around the paddock ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

Binder’s contract with the Red Bull KTM factory team runs out at the end of the season and he and his Ducati-bound team-mate Pedro Acosta’s seats were this week officially reallocated to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

There still a glimmer of hope for the 2016 Moto3 world champion to remain in the premier class in 2027, with KTM’s satellite team Tech3 a possibility. While playing the waiting game, Binder’s management recently confirmed that they are exploring options outside MotoGP.

BMW and Ducati in market

These opportunities could come in the form of the BMW or Ducati Aruba teams in the WSBK. Both are looking for riders for 2027. But it seems that these teams are also biding their time to see what MotoGP riders become available for 2027.

Miguel Oliviera, a former factory KTM team-mate of Binder, is currently riding for BMW in the WSBK. He took the seat Toprak Razgatlioglu left vacant when joining MotoGP this year.

The 22-race MotoGP season reaches the halfway-mark in Germany this weekend. It is the last outing before a four-week summer break.

Brad Binder lags behind

The title race has been blown wide open going into the Sachenring. The top five riders, Jorge Martin (193), Marco Bezzecchi (186), Di Giannantonio (177), Marc Marquez (268) and Ai Ogura (153) are separated by only 40 points and will all fancy their chances of wearing this year’s premier class crown.

Binder is in 13th place on 58 points. He will need some big performances to show he is not past his sell-by date in MotoGP.

Moto3 teenager Ruché Moodley is ruled out of the German MotoGP. He broke his left hand during qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The MotoGP sprint race gets underway at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday.