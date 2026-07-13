Brad Binder surprised to finish in the top 10 at German MotoGP

Red Bull KTM man still without a ride for 2027 as season reaches the halfway mark.

Brad Binder was surprised to finish in top 10 place at the German MotoGP after late rear tyre wear on Sunday.

The Red Bull KTM man earned six points for finishing 10th at the Sachenring. He heads into the four-week summer break still 13th in the world championship on 64 points after 11 races. Race winner Marz Marquez (194 points) moved up the third place behind Jorge Martin (208) and Ai Ogura (194).

Binder qualified in 16th place in Germany, but was bumped up to 14th after Marco Bezzecchi broke his collarbone during qualifying and Franco Morbidelli was handed a three-place grid penalty for an infringement. He finished the sprint race in 12th place and outside the points.

Rear tyre wear

“I thought I had much more in qualifying, but couldn’t go any quicker. I didn’t have a good start in the sprint,” Binder lamented.

On Sunday, he was eyeing eighth place halfway through the race before his pace started to drop towards the end.

“I felt like I was being so kind to my rear tire and I would have something at the end of the race. But with two laps to go it completely went,” Binder added.

“I’ve never felt a drop like it and somehow we managed to get home. I can’t believe I got 10th place.”

Uncertainty over Brad Binder’s future

Binder is still without a ride for 2027 and will hopefully get some clarity on his MotoGP future during the summer break. His latest performance will not be lost on KTM’s satellite team Tech3, who still has both its 2027 seats open.

The two riders replacing Binder and his Ducati-bound team-mate Pedro Acosta next season, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantinio, both ironically crashed out at the Sachenring on Sunday as Binder went on to secure solid if not flashy points. It is this consistency that should make Binder a valuable asset for any lesser premier class team.

The 22-race season resumes at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on the second weekend in August.