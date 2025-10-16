Binder confident his near-podium finish is 2025’s ‘changing point’

Red Bull KTM star still in with a chance to finish premier class season in the top 10.

The last time Brad Binder declared that his form has taken a turn for the better a few months ago, he failed kick on. Now he has said it again, hell-bent on finishing the MotoGP season on a high.

The Red Bull KTM rider fought from 15th on the grid to finish fourth only one second off the Indonesia Grand Prix podium two weeks ago, his best finish of 2025. He is still in 11th in the championship on 118, but now only 10 points outside of the top 10.

Brad Binder hopeful

“I really hope that it’s a changing point for me because I’ve had a really, really, really hard season,” Binder told Motorsport.com at Mandalika.

“Lately, it’s not fun when you’re racing at the back. And obviously I don’t want to be up there, but it is what it is. It’s good to finish fourth again. It was great to fight with the boys.

Before MotoGP returns to the Old Continent, there are two stops left on the four-round Eastern swing. A double header starting in Australia this weekend and finishing in Malaysia a week later.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder getting tyred of the same issues on his Red Bull KTM

Front grip and rear chatter

Binder along with the rest of the KTM riders have struggled with front-end grip and rear vibrations on the RC16 this season. He says if the orange garage can sort these out, they can apply their pace in a more productive way.

“We’ve had a lot of chatter and are missing some front grip. So they’ve been playing with the stiffnesses and balances to try and make this problem a little bit less.

“If we can somehow find a balance between the front and the rear that is a bit more forgiving on the front end and we can get rid of our chatter problem, we would be in a very, very different situation right now,” he added.

ALSO READ: Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace the newly-crowned premier class world champion Marc Marquez at Phillip Island. The Spaniard has been ruled out for at least two rounds after suffering a shoulder injury during a crash in Indonesia.

Jorge Martin, who led Aprilia to its maiden rider championship last year, is also ruled out with a shoulder injury. So is KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales, who is also recovering from a shoulder injury.