With Marc away, the Moto GP mice will play

Rider who took out the champ is favourite to win in Australia.

The Moto GP betting board looks very different without all-conquering Marc Marquez.

Having clinched the 2025 rider championship well before the end of the season, the Spanish wizard promptly fell off his Ducati, badly injured a shoulder, had to undergo surgery and withdrew from a starting grid he has dominated for many months.

Marquez will miss this weekend’s GP in Australia and will be replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro for at least the one race.

There’s plenty of irony in Marquez being supplanted at the top of the betting boards by Italian Marco Bezzechi, the man who took a tumble and took down the champ while cornering in Indonesia a fortnight ago.

Bezzechi is a remarkably short-priced at 2.00 to win at Philip Island on Sunday morning (SA time).

Bezzechi and his Aprilia have won just one of the 18 GPs raced so far in 2025 and he sits in fourth place in the championship behind Ducati riders Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. But he has been running into form of late and has looked the only real threat to Marc Marquez when rubber hits the tarmac.

Alex Marquez, who has two wins to his credit in the season, is second favourite at 3.75, ahead of Bagnaia at 5.50.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer, the 20-year-old who took his first Moto GP title in the chaos of Indonesia, is priced at 7.00 for a follow-up victory, with Pedro Acosta (7.50) and Franco Morbidelli (12.00) next on the list.

These three riders look the best options for punters seeking a bit of value.

South Africa’s Brad Binder, who has endured a miserable season on a KTM that’s proven a beast to ride, can be backed at 51.00. A fourth place in Indonesia brightened Brad’s mood but his current machinery has yet to show any consistency.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.