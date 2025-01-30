Brad Binder to start 2025 MotoGP season ‘a much better rider’

Red Bull KTM means business in their relentless chase of Ducati for premier class honours.

Pedro Acosta (left) and Red Bull KTM team-mate Brad Binder show off their machinery for the 2025 MotoGP season. Picture: KTM

Brad Binder believes he will enter the new MotoGP season as a “much better rider” after a testing 2024 season.

The Red Bull KTM man was off the pace for most of last season, finishing fifth in the premier class title race behind Ducati quartet Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini. It was one step back from his fourth place finish the before after finishing 11th, sixth and sixth in his first three seasons.

This year he teams up with 2024 Rookie of the Year Pedro Acosta, who replaces Jack Miller in KTM flagship team. Finn Aji Ako, who guided both Binder and Acosta to world titles in smaller classes, replaced Francesco Guidotti as team manager.

Maverick Vinales and Bastianini will ride for KTM’s second team Tech3, which will also sport the Red Bull KTM colours this year. The pair replaces Acosta and Augusto Fernandez.

Brad Binder’s sixth season

“It is crazy to think that this is my sixth season in MotoGP already,” said during the team officially unveiling yesterday.

“To be honest 2024 was the year where I probably learnt the most. Coming into 2025 I feel that it has made me a much better rider.

“My goal for the season is to take what I learnt and make that step forward to fight with the guys at the front.”

Binder firmly believes that KTM can close the gap on Ducati this year. The Italian manufacturer’s main challenge will come from Bagnaia and Marquez after the latter replaced Martin in the factory Ducati team.

RC16 much-improved

“We are not far. We finished second in the constructor’s championship [in 2024] so we have one left in front of us. When I see how hard people are working at the factory and how much energy there is behind the scenes it is clear we are going to get there.”

Ajo says that they have set the bar high in chasing the elusive title in what will be KTM’s ninth year of trying.

“We have been working hard during the winter to develop our project and the RC16 to be even faster and better than last season,” said Ajo.

“Our aim is high, but we are prepared to keep working hard. And it is a joy to have such skilled and dedicated people in the project, and in the company. Our motivation is high, and I believe that we have made some important progress to enhance our performance.

Two official tests

“We have also strong and experienced riders, and we are all very motivated and look forward to the action of the new 2025 season.”

The team will have two more chances to fine tune the RC16 during official testing in Malaysia and Thailand during the first two weeks of February. The 22-race season starts in Thailand at the end of next month.

After two seasons with Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP in Moto2, Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn will compete for Ducati satellite team Gresini Moto2 in 2025.