Quartararo good value for MotoGP pole

Marquez brilliance has constricted the betting market.

The remarkable dominance of Marc Marquez in the 2025 MotoGP season has throttled what was for several years a very lively betting market.

This doesn’t mean there are no longer opportunities for bike racing fans to add interest to their viewing with a wager or two. For example, Betway offers odds on the Saturday Sprint race and on qualifying.

A variety different grand prix winners was once the MotoGP norm, but the odds board looks different these days – after Marquez on a factory Ducati bike has won six of the 10 GPs contested so far this season.

This has made the Spaniard a 1-100 favourite to claim his seventh rider championship (The other six came in seven years during the 2010s for Honda).

The second favourite for the overall title is Marc’s brother Alex, for the second-string Ducati team Gresini, at R25.00 the Win.

MotoGP contenders

Crashes and retirements are an ever-present threat in motor racing and one tiny misjudgment can take even the best out of the running – as happened at the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, when Marquez took a tumble and the chequered flag fell on teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

With Marquez having more or less wrapped up the championship he might – just might – decide not to push things to crash-able limits in qualifying.

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo has taken four pole positions in 2025 – to Marquez’s six – though his speedy Yamaha hasn’t proven competitive in the actual races.

The R6.00 for the Frenchman to grab pole at this weekend’s German GP seems very good value.

The season reaches its halfway point on Sunday at the Sachsenring.

German GP odds:

Marc Marquez – R1.28 a Win (and R1.44 for the Saturday Sprint)

Alex Marquez – R6.50

Pecco Bagnaia – R8.00

Marco Bezzechi – R11.00

[South Africa’s Brad Binder – R67.00]