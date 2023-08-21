Brad Binder lauded for fighting ‘like a lion’ in Austria

Red Bull KTM has a long way to go to catch runaway MotoGP title race leader Francesco Bagnaia.

It’s a case of so close, yet so far for Brad Binder.

The huge strides Red Bull KTM made paid off handsomely at the team’s home track in Austria at the weekend. Binder secured two runners-up spots at the Austrian MotoGP to consolidate his fourth place in the title race. Yet his two podium weren’t enough to close the gap on runaway leader Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian world champion rode his Ducati to a win in both the sprint and the main race at the Red Bull Ring. Bagnaia is looking unstoppable on 251 points, followed by Jorge Martin (189), Marco Bezzechi (183) and Binder (160).

With the 20-race MotoGP season only halfway, KTM is confident to can improve even further.

KTM happy with progress

“Another brick in building our future. We are very confident after the last few grands prix,” Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti told his team’s website after the main race.

“Another good result for Brad and a second podium here. At the moment we are not able to catch the world champion who is in his best form. But Brad fought like a lion, as usual.

“Second place was hard-won because the conditions were tough but he managed the race so well.”

Good weekend for Brad Binder

It was a memorable weekend for Binder in more ways than one. Apart from the two podiums, he qualified in third place and had his KTM contract extended until the end of 2026.

“We still have a bit of work to do but I cannot thank the team enough. It is awesome to be on the podium twice here in Austria and at their home Grand Prix,” Binder told his the KTM website.

“A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible program for a few more years.

“We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew. I know there is a lot more to come and cannot wait to build those stories.”

Tough luck for Darryn

Brad Binder younger brother Darryn Binder did not have a good weekend in Austria. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider failed to finish the Moto2 race at the Red Bull Ring.

The next round on the MotoGP calendar is from 1 to 3 September in Catalunya.