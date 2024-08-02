VIDEO: Brad Binder shows off special livery for British MotoGP

Binder hopes Red Bull KTM can start on clean slate at Silverton when season resumes.

Brad Binder hopes his Red Bull KTM team can start on a clean slate when the MotoGP season resumes at Silverstone this weekend after a four-week summer break.

Binder started the season like a man possessed by recording two runner-up places at the Qatar Grand Prix. But the first half of the season went pear-shaped as the RC16 struggled to keep up the high-flying Ducatis and Aprillia at times.

The KTM has not been on the podium in a sprint or main race since Doha and finds himself seventh in the MotoGP title race on 108 points. Ducati quartet Pecco Bagnaia (212), Jorge Martin (202), Marc Marquez (166) and Enea Bastianini (155) lead the championship.

Brad Binder video shows new livery

As part of MotoGP’s 75th anniversary celebrations, teams will be racing in specially designed vintage livery at Silverstone. Binder and him Red Bull KTM team-mate will be racing in predominantly blue and white coloured RC16s.

But there is no point in looking good if KTM can’t back it up with the pace required to challenge the Ducatis.

“I’m hoping to start again as we did – with two second places in Qatar – and keep it up. I think it was a difficult first part of the year for sure, but now is as good a time as any to raise our level,” Binder was quoted by motocyclesports.net ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Improvement is key

The race at Silverstone is the 10th stop in the 20-race MotoGP season.

“There’s no denying that the first part of the year has been more difficult than we expected. The most important thing is to accept what is happening and our performances. We have to analyse and understand where we can improve and try to have the best weekend possible,” added Binder.

“I honestly don’t think we’ve had a clear improvement. I think we’re very similar to where we were last year and everyone seems to have taken a step forward. There’s nothing terribly wrong, we just need to improve.

Hard work during break

“I feel we can work a little better for the race during the weekend. The test team has been working very hard during the break and there are a few small things that we will try out and change. Hopefully that will give us some performance.”

The MotoGP sprint race is at 2pm on Saturday and the main at 4pm on Sunday.

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn will also be looking to make amends in the second half of the Moto2 season. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider is 24th in the standings on six points.