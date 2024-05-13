Brad Binder says KTM has ‘some work to do’ in MotoGP battle

South African star puts up brave fight to go from 22nd to eighth in French Grand Prix.

Brad Binder admits that Red Bull KTM has work to do if he is to claw his way back into MotoGP world championship contention.

Binder managed to save the weekend from complete disaster after finishing the main race at the French Grand Prix in eighth place. It is not great by his own high standards, but still significant after starting from 22nd place on the grid.

“I got a really good start today but I wanted more from the race because I could see sixth place right in front of me. Anyway, we came from a long way back so I cannot complain,” Binder, who finished within 0.9 seconds behind sixth-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio, told KTM’s website.

Brad Binder takes what he can get

Binder started the weekend at Le Mans with two crashes during practice on Friday. His wrecked bikes were rebuilt overnight, but he could not find his groove on Saturday, failing to string together a decent qualifying lap.

He managed to make up seven places during the MotoGP sprint race, but finished 15th and outside the points.

“We made a really big step from the sprint race to today. I felt a lot better, more confident and was able to ride,” Binder added.

Seventh in title race

“I think we’ve got some work to do still but considering where we were on the grid we cannot be too upset today.”

Jorge Martin held off his main title rivals Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez with a gutsy win on Sunday. Martin leads the title race on 129 points, followed by Bagnaia (91), Marquez and Enea Bastianini (both on 89).

Next up is Maverick Vinales (81) and Pedro Acosta (73), followed by Binder on 67, who remains seventh in the title race.

Darryn in the points

Acosta, who made a sensational start to his premier class career riding for KTM’s Tech3 team, failed to finish a race for the first time after crashing out on the third lap.

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder managed to finish in the points for the second time this season in Moto2. The Husqvarna IntactGP rider crossed the line in 14th place. He is 20th in the title race with three points.

Next stop on the MotoGP calendar is the Catalunya Grand Prix from 24 to 26 May.