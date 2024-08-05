Brad Binder reflects on cruel blow that stifled his Silverstone charge

Clutch problem force Red Bull KTM star to retire bike on first lap of British MotoGP.

The technical problem that forced Brad Binder to retire on the first lap of British MotoGP on Sunday was a bitter pill to swallow for the embattled Red Bull KTM rider.

Starting sixth on the grid at Silverstone, Binder could not get his RC16 to launch when the lights went out, resulting in all 16 motorcycles behind him to speed pat him. He tried to get back to the pits to swop bikes, but couldn’t even make it back to his garage.

“Not much to say. Unfortunately, I had a small clutch issue and could not get away from the line,” Binder told the KTM website after the race.

Brad Binder stays positive

After KTM’s challenge faded badly in the first half of the season, the South African was adamant to come back strongly at Silverstone after the four-week summer break. His second row-qualification and a fourth place in the sprint race sparked hope for a serious points haul in the main race before suffering the cruel technical blow.

“This morning we’d made some changes to the bike and it was the fastest I’d been all weekend on the medium tire. We know it would have been a hard race all the way to the end but we’d been fastest in warm-up, so that’s something at least,” Binder said on Sunday.

“My crew are working so hard and we tried something different. We’ll have to try again in Austria.”

Ducati rules the roost

Binder is still seventh in the MotoGP championship on 114 points, eight points behind KTM satellite rider Pedro Acosta (122).

Enea Bastianini announced himself as a serious title contender by recording a double at Silverstone. The Italian (192) is now third in the title race behind Jorge Martin (241) and Ducati factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia (238).

Marc Marquez (179) is fourth, followed by Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales (130), the first non-Ducati rider in the standings.

Good outing for Darryn

KTM will be desperate to bounce back at their home track in two weeks’ time. The Red Bull Ring is where Binder recorded his last main race win three years ago.

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn finished sixth at Silverstone, his best Moto2 result. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider is 20th in the title race on 16 points.