Brad Binder opens up on ‘scary’ Catalan MotoGP incident

Red Bull KTM man says it's hard to cope with being the one to ride over a fellow competitor.

Red Bull KTM Brad Binder was a relieved man to learn that Francesco Bagnaia did not sustain any serious injuries on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

Despite his own ambitions suffering a major blow, the title race was the last thing on Brad Binder’s mind after Sunday’s Catalan MotoGP.

The race will be remembered for the horrific incident on the opening lap of the main race. A multi-rider incident led to world champion Francesco Bagnaia being high-sided on the exit of the first chicane. The Italian was flung to the ground in front of Binder, who could not avoid riding over his legs.

While Bagnaia sustained multiple contusions, he did not suffer any fractures. His Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini, who was also involved in the original incident, suffered fractures to his left hand and leg.

Binder said it was a huge relief to find Bagnaia in good spirits in the medical centre after the incident. The Red Bull KTM rider had to change his damaged bike after the race was red-flagged, but had to retire due to a technical issue after three laps.

“I went to see him at the medical centre and he seems hundreds. When I walked in there, I was not expecting to see him chilling. He seemed 100%,” Binder told reports after the race.

“My only priority today was that I never hurt anyone. Of course I hurt him but not hurt-hurt. It is what it is.”

Bagnaia was taken from the medical centre to hospital on Sunday for further examinations. The latest update from MotoGP on Monday morning said that he was flown home to Italy on Sunday night.

Brad Binder relieved

Binder admitted that it was not easy coping with the incident mentally.

“At the end of the day it’s every rider’s worst nightmare. To see someone there is scary. But to be the one who hits them is even more sh*t to be honest,” Binder said.

“The trickiest part is to just get back on and carry on. The good thing is I saw him move and I knew I just clipped his leg or legs. I don’t know. But I knew I got over enough to make sure at least I never hit him square.”

After qualifying in ninth place, Binder scored six points by finishing fourth in Saturday’s sprint race to move up to 166 points. He remains fourth in the title race, but lost ground to Bagnaia (260), Jorge Martin (210) and Marco Bezzecchi (189) in the title race.

He is 12 points clear of Aleix Espargaro (154), who won the main race of the Catalan MotoGP.

KTM remains upbeat

“A dramatic day and the most important thing is that nobody was seriously injured,’ said Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti after the race.

“A tough situation and a shame because Brad had a good feeling. The general picture is positive and our confidence remains high for Misano.”

It remains unclear if Bagnaia will be declared fit to compete at the San Marino MotoGP, which takes places this coming weekend.

