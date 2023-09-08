Bagnaia lauds Binder for his actions in ‘lucky’ MotoGP escape

World champion declared fit to ride in San Marino MotoGP four days after horrific crash.

Francesco Bagnaia, left, was full of praise for Brad Binder following his terrifying crash at Catalunya. Picture: Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia has lauded Brad Binder for his efforts after his “lucky” escape from a horrific crash at last week’s Catalan MotoGP.

Despite Binder riding over the world champion’s legs, Bagnaia miraculously did not suffer any fractures and was released from hospital hours after the incident. After undergoing intensive therapy on his bruised legs since Monday, the premier class world champion was on Thursday declared fit to race in this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP.

Bagnaia counts his blessings

Just a few corners into the main race at Catalunya, Bagnaia was high-sided after his rear wheel appeared to have slipped. The Italian fell in the middle of the track in the oncoming Binder and Jorge Martin’s line. Contact between Binder and Martin caused the Spaniard to veer left and miss the grounded Bagnaia.

Binder could nothing to avoid hitting the Ducati man. But in slowing down and going right enable him to hit Bagnaia’s legs instead of riding over his upper body.

“The big crash involving five riders opened a bit of a gap behind me which made it clearer from the rest to see me,” Bagnaia said during the official San Mirano MotoGP press conference.

“I think the main job was done by Jorge and Brad to control the situation. They did an incredible job for sure because they were the first ones to arrive. It was lucky circumstances for sure.”

Brad Binder relieved

Binder said he was glad to see Bagnaia back in action so soon. After switching to a spare bike in Catalunya, the Red Bull KTM rider had to retire with a technical problem three laps after the restart. After retiring, he went straight over to the track’s medical centre to see if the world champion was okay.

“Hitting Pecco was far from ideal. I’m just really happy we walked away unscathed there and that he is in one piece.

“Hopefully he is ready to the best of his abilities tomorrow,” Binder said during the MotoGP press conference.

Despite KTM not boasting a great record at the 4.23km Misano layout, the South African is hopeful of a good showing this weekend.

Good feeling

“It was a bit of challenge here last season. But we are coming here with our new base. I’m really looking forward to see how we’ll stack up,” Binder said.

“I’m feeling good and I think our bike can do really well here.”

Bagnaia is leading the title race on 260 points, followed by Martin (210) and Marco Bezzecchi (189). Binder is still fourth on 166 points, with Aleix Espargaro (154) moving up into fifth place after his two wins in Catalunya.

The sprint race at the San Marino MotoGP starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race 2pm on Sunday.