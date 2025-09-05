Binder’s KTM team glad to have ‘the old Brad’ back on the bike

Technical change to RC16 means that Red Bull KTM star can rely on his old strengths.

Red Bul KTM says Brad Binder’s revival in the second half of the MotoGP season is down to a technical update that finally allowed him to return to “his old strengths”.

Binder started the season with all sorts of problems on his RC16. But since the summer break, Binder’s newfound confidence has saw him record two solid seventh places in Austria and Hungary which puts him in good stead ahead of this weekend’s Catalonia Grand Prix.

Sebastian Risse, KTM’s technical director, told the MotoGP website that an update in Spielberg was key to Binder’s revival.

Brad Binder bounces back

“Now we start to see the old Brad. Last year we had rear tyre degeneration and the front was not solid anymore.

“For his riding style, that is something you have to rely on so much. And if that’s not there you have to completely reinvent yourself,” Risse said.

“It is something we all together had to learn. But I think there was also a technical answer with his last update in Spielberg. It was made especially for him and made a big difference. It meant he could go back to his old strengths and didn’t have to reinvent himself as much as he had thought.”

Chasing the top 10

Binder goes into the Catalonia MotoGP 11th in the title race on 91 points, 18 points outside the top 10. Marc Marquez heads the championship on 455 points, 175 clear of his brother Alex in second place.

This weekend’s action is the first of a double header which includes the San Marino Grand Prix. The riders then head east for four races in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia before returning to Europe for the season’s last two races in Portugal and Valencia.

Darryn, Ruché chase points

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn Binder will be keen to earn points again at the 4.66km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after finishing the Moto2 race in Hungary in 15th.

Teenager Ruché Moodley will also look to finish in the Moto3 points again after missing out by one place at Balaton Park.

MotoGP racing action starts with the sprint race scheduled for 3pm on Saturday. The Moto3 race gets underway at 11am on Sunday, followed by the Moto2 race at 12.12pm and the MotoGP main race at 2pm.