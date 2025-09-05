Norris and Hadjar could be decent gambles at tricky Monza

Marc Marquez rivals appear to be on pushbikes.

Dominance at the top has taken a teeny bit of fizz from the champagne in popular motor racing codes – Formula 1 and Moto GP. Manufacturer McLaren and its two drivers are running away with the 2025 championship in the former, while Ducati and Marc Marquez are invincible on two wheels.

But there are many other narratives to keep petrol heads engaged – and betting – as the seasons hurtle towards chequered flags.

The head-to-head battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in their McLarens continues to bubble, with the lid threatening to blow off the pot at any moment. Could it happen this Sunday at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza – rated the most difficult track on the F1 schedule?

Mechanical failure near the end spiked Norris’s late challenge to his teammate in the Netherlands last weekend and the Brit will be fired up to show he has the ability to best the Aussie in their evenly matched cars.

Norris’s 2.85 for a win this weekend looks fair value. Piastri fans will be less happy with their hero’s 2.00 but, with some analysts pointing to his apparently cooler head, there will be takers.

Further down the grid, it’s the emergence of a posse of young drivers that is stirring race day excitement – epitomised by Isack Hadjar’s dramatic third place in a Racing Bull last week.

Hadjar might not make the podium again so soon, but he could be worth a gamble to make the top six at 8.00. Other outsiders who have shown raciness and could be top sixers include Liam Lawson (8.00), Gabriel Bortoleto (9.00) and Pierre Gasly (17.00).

MotoGP

At MotoGP’s race in Catalunya, the question is whether Marquez can keep making all his rivals look like they’re riding pushbikes. Surely he’ll eventually make a mistake in a high-speed corner and take a tumble?

Surely that Ducati will conk out at some stage? This is a high-risk game, after all.

Predict that for Barcelona on Sunday – as Marquez goes for his 11th win in 15 races this year at odds of 1.33 – and you could cash in on Marco Bezzecchi at 9.05, Alex Marquez at 9.05, Pedro Acosta at 17.10 or defending champion Jorge Martin at 29.10.

SA’s Brad Binder at 81.00 might be an overly optimistic venture, though.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.