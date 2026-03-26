Brad Binder feels the need for speed ahead of Austin MotoGP

Only a few years after setting the record for the fastest speed, RC16 is one of the slowest bikes.

Brad Binder’s Red Bull KTM is in desperate need for speed ahead of the United States MotoGP in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The Austrian premier class outfit was found wanting at the Brazil Grand Prix last weekend with Pedro Acosta stressing that top end speed was a serious concern. It is quite a turnaround for the KTM, as Binder (2023) and Pol Espargaro (2024) share the record for the fastest speed in MotoGP of 366.1km/h they both clocked on the RC16.

Acosta was the fastest KTM rider in Brazil with a top speed of 342.8km/h compared to Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati which clocked 348.3km/h. The only slower bike than KTM in Brazil was the Yamaha V4 M1, which could only manage 341.7km/h.

Brad Binder feels the heat

“Top speed is what we’re lacking the most. If you can’t overtake or stay in the slipstream, everything becomes difficult,” Acosta said. “I’m aware that it will be tough in Austin too because of the two long straights.”

Acosta (42 points) could only finish the main race in seventh on Sunday to drop from first to third in the premier class title race. Binder failed to add to his 13 points in Goiânia to drop from sixth to ninth in the title race.

Binder will feel the heat at the 5.51km Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend as he still hasn’t secured a ride for 2027. Reports suggest that Alex Marquez could replace Acosta, who seems destined to join Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team. Maverick Vinales was initially in line to take Binder’s seat, but KTM seem to be reconsidering keeping Binder as Vinales has not scored a point this season.

Bez chases slice of history

Marco Bezzecchi (56 points), who has won the last four main races, leads the championship ahead of factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin (45). Bezzecchi is on the brink of breaking Jorge Lorenzo’s record of most consecutive MotoGP laps led. After Brazil he moved up to 101 laps, only one behind Lorenzo.

Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley will look to open his 2026 account at COTA after finishing outside the points in Thailand and Brazil.

The MotoGP sprint and main races both start at 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Moto3 race starts at 7pm on Sunday.