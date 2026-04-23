KTM crew chief backs Binder to find more pace in qualifying

MotoGP star is not doing himself any favours by starting at the back of the grid.

Brad Binder doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel in order to kick his MotoGP season into gear and ensure his premier class career carries on into 2027.

This is according to Ulsterman Phil Marron, who joined Red Bull KTM as crew chief from the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) at the end of last year.

Binder made a solid start to the last season on his current factory KTM contract, but is a lowly 12th in the world championship going into the fourth round at Jerez this weekend. His team-mate Pedro Acosta finds himself in third place in the title race on the very same RC16 machinery.

Brad Binder under the pump

If Binder fails to make an impact soon, he is not only likely to be out of a KTM contract at the end of the season, but a premier class ride altogether. It is rumoured that a switch to WSBK could be on the cards should that be the case.

Marron told Speedweek that Binder’s first priority is to find more pace during qualifying. Reaching Q2 in the season opener in Thailand paved the way for a solid points haul, but starting in 18th and 21st places in Brazil and Austin respectively led to less favourable results.

“We need to make sure we always give our best in qualifying. Brad is a Sunday driver; he loves racing. If we do a good job in qualifying, the rest will follow,” said Marron.

Nothing drastic required

While KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has even suggested that the 2026 Moto3 world champion must change his riding style altogether if he wants to recapture the form that took him to fourth in the MotoGP title race in 2023, Marron has cautioned against drastic action.

“We don’t need to make any huge steps,” said Marron. “But we can’t yet say when we’ll be able to return to his true level – that’s what we’re working on.”

Marco Bezzecchi (81 points), who leads factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin (77) and Acosta (60) in the championship, will look to further improve on a rare record in Spain this weekend. The Italian is out to add to the 121 consecutive main race laps he has led since the penultimate race of 2025, while also gunning for a sixth straight win.

Moodley hunts for first points

In Moto3, teenager Ruché Moodley will look to open his account at the 4.42km circuit located in the south of Spain. Moodley starts racing at 11am on Sunday.

The MotoGP sprint race is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday and the main race for 2pm on Sunday.