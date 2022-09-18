Brad Binder chuffed with seat at the Aragon MotoGP top table

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder was delighted to be in a position to challenge for the podium again, after narrowly missing out on third place at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday.

The Red Bull KTM rider’s fourth place was his best result this season after his runner-up finish in the opening race in Qatar.

Binder started the race 10th on the grid, and an excellent launch saw him move up to second place behind race leader at the time, Italian Francesco Bagnaia on a Ducati.

Enea Bastinianini and Jack Miller both overtook him on the next few laps, but the KTM man chased down Miller to go up the third again.

Binder held on to the third place for most of the race before Aprillia rider Aleix Espargaro overtook him late in the race to complete the podium alongside race winner Bastianini and Bagnaia.

“All-in-all I’m happy to walk away with fourth today. I gave everything I had in the race and the bike was working the best it had been all weekend again, so hats-off to the team for a fantastic job,” Binder told his team’s webiste.

“I had an amazing start and was in the top three the whole race, so it was a bit disappointing to lose the podium with two laps to go but it wasn’t to be today.

“We have a little bit of work to do to make that last step and fight for podiums again.”

The 13 points Binder earned for fourth place helped him move up to 128 points in the title, albeit staying in seventh place. He only trails trails Johann Zarco by five points, and Miller by six.

Bagnaia managed to cut Fabio Quartararo’s title race lead down to only 10 points after the Frenchman crashed out on the first lap.

The 2021 champion made contact to the rear of the Honda of Marc Marquez, who made his return after an injury layoff.

Brad’s younger brother Darryn Binder finished out of the points in 18th place. The Yamaha rider finds himself in 22nd place in the title race on 10 points.

The MotoGP roadshow now heads to Motegi for the Japan MotoGP on 25 September.

To see the rest of the 2022 MotoGP calender, click here.