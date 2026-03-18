Stinky bins again! Another setback for garbage collection in these parts of Joburg

Pikitup's circular updates on social media posted on Tuesday night show that several depots are still catching up

Pikitup insists its waste collection services are largely back on track after recent disruptions, but its own latest operational updates suggest several areas remain behind schedule.

The City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity said it had made “positive progress” in implementing its recovery plan following service interruptions caused by protests and bad weather.

“To date, 10 out of 12 depots have normalised waste management operations,” Pikitup said.

However, the entity acknowledged that services remain delayed at the Randburg and Roodepoort depots due to ongoing backlogs.

Backlogs remain in key areas

Pikitup blamed continued disruptions on protest action and logistical constraints.

“We further experienced a recurrence of protesters demanding permanent employment, without due processes being followed, and as a result, further disrupting our recovery plan,” the entity said.

It added that operations in Randburg and Roodepoort have been further strained by the partial closure of the Marie Louise landfill site, forcing trucks to travel longer distances to disposal facilities in the south of Johannesburg.

Despite Pikitup’s optimistic tone, its own circular updates on social media posted on Tuesday night show that several depots are still catching up.

Fully completed depots include Zondi, Southdale, Selby, Orange Farm, Norwood, Central Camp and Avalon.

However, multiple depots remain behind schedule:

MARLBORO DEPOT

18 routes were completed on Monday. On Tuesday, 17 routes were completed, with one street outstanding.

MIDRAND DEPOT

Monday routes were completed. 22 routes were completed on Tuesday, with nine routes outstanding.

RANDBURG DEPOT



23 routes were completed, and 12 were left outstanding on Monday, to be completed on Wednesday. All routes were uncollected on Tuesday.

ROODEPOORT DEPOT

18 routes were completed, and two were outstanding on Monday. They will be collected on Wednesday. Only four routes were collected on Tuesday, leaving 13 still outstanding.

WATERVAL DEPOT

Five of the nine routes were outstanding on Monday. All 9 routes for Tuesday went uncollected. Collection will be made on Wednesday.

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‘Working around the clock’

Pikitup said its teams are continuing efforts to fully restore services across all affected areas.

“Pikitup’s operations team is working around the clock to implement measures to ensure the normalisation of waste collection services in all affected areas as soon as possible,” it said.

The entity added that core services, including refuse collection, street cleaning and clearing illegal dumping, are continuing.

“Waste management services, including round collection of refuse, street cleaning, and clearing of illegal dumping, are continuing as normal across all depots,” it said.

Appeal to residents

While maintaining that progress has been made, Pikitup urged residents to remain patient.

“Pikitup appeals to residents in areas serviced by the affected depots for their continued understanding and patience,” it said.

Residents who are able to do so have been encouraged to dispose of excess waste at nearby disposal sites and to monitor Pikitup’s social media platforms for updates.

For many residents, however, the question remains whether services have truly returned to normal or if the recovery is still a work in progress.

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