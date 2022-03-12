New BMW 2 Series Coupe justifies family tree ranking

Charl Bosch

When it was revealed in 2014, the BMW 2 Series Coupe, known internally as the F22, was famously touted as the spiritual successor to the iconic BMW 2002.

While the legitimacy of this claim is open to interpretation – 1 Series M I can already hear – what is unlikely to be disputed is the fact that it largely came across as nothing but a two-door 1 Series.

For the all-new Two, however, things have changed.

The BMW norm

It rides on the same CLAR platform as the 4 Series, whereas the 1 Series is perched on the FAAR architecture the 2 Series Gran Coupe also utilises.

Is that a Supra? From some angles, the new 2 cheekily resembles Toyota’s iconic coupe.

This means the retention of rear-wheel-drive as standard as opposed to the latter pair being front-wheel driven.

Both come with xDrive all-wheel-drive on their respective M Performance models, a first for the 2 Series.

The M135i and M235i Gran Coupe are motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, while the M240i Coupe gets its shove from a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six.

Wider, narrower and lower than the F22, the internally named G42 2 Series is also lighter.

According to BMW, it’s also more practical in the unlocking of not only more boot space, but also more interior head-and-legroom despite the lowered roofline.

When conventional is best

Conversely, the final look chosen by Mexican-born designer, Jose Casas, is more restrained than the controversially-styled 4 Series.

The front pays clear homage to the 2002 in the design of the headlights and the more conventional grille with its active shutters.

Viewed from the rear, arguably the best aspect of the design, the 2 Series appears distinctly more sporty.

This is the result of not only the sculpted roof, but also the prominent boot lid spoiler, a cheeky nod to the Toyota Supra.

Still relatively fresh from its world debut in June last year, the provided elements promised a lot when the country’s motoring media descended on Cape Town last week for the official launch.

Simplified choice

In response to the local market, the 2 Series range has been slimmed-down to three models; the 220i, 220d and M240i xDrive.

The unique demands for South Africa continue with the fitting of the M Sport package as standard to the former pair, together with 19-inch alloy wheels across the entire range.

Interior, in typical BMW fashion, feels premium if not radical in design.

Also standard is the sports ratio eight-speed Steptronic gearbox now that the six-speed manual has been dropped, and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 7.0 operating system.

M Sport insignia on the doors are standard across the range.

Seated inside, the promise of headroom is indeed fulfilled, though not so as to rob the 2 Series’ cabin from a distinct cocoon-like feel no matter how high or low the driver’s seat is positioned.

Unsurprisingly, rear headroom is marginal and while the overall look of the interior feels premium with soft touch plastics, swaths of alloy-look detailing and piano key black inserts.

What about diesel?

Where the 2 Series really shines is the way it drives.

While its outputs of 135kW/300Nm are the least of the trio, the 220i justifies it position in the line-up by feeling eager to impress.

It has a sharp, direct feel to the steering that inspires confidence when sticking the drive mode selector in Sport mode and throwing it at the corners.

With just enough grunt to exploit its underpinnings, the 220i feels composed in spite of those 19-inch wheels and the M Sport suspension, complaint if a tad firm on anything but smooth surfaces.

With 135kW/300Nm, the entry-level 220i has just enough grunt, but is outpaced by the 220d.

Honest in every sense, the baby Two resoundingly plays second fiddle in quite a considerable way to its diesel-powered sibling.

Aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the 220d produces a substantial 140kW/400Nm, which results in a significantly more spritely feel than the 220i.

Not needing to cope with the hint of low-down lag displayed by its sibling, the 220d’s response is more immediate.

The star of the 2 Series range, the 220d has the measure of the 220i

Its power surge is stronger and the characteristics of the eight-speed box better suited than in the 220i regardless of it being in Drive or in manual with the gearshift paddles in use.

While no match for the M240i, the 220d is likely to emerge as the default model of the range as its combination of power and efficiency beats the 220i despite coming at a premium.

Magic of the M240i

New Thundernight Metallic paint finish a must when choosing the M240i.

Until the arrival of the M2 supposedly sometime this year though, the M240i reigns supreme as not only the most complete 2 Series, but also the most poised and precise driver focused current BMW model.

Still powered by the turbocharged B58 3.0-litre engine, BMW has upped the power and torque to 285kW/500Nm.

M240i and an open road, the ideal combination.

The addition of launch control and the xDrive system result in the 0-100 km/h dash taking only 4.3 seconds.

And accelerate the M240i most certainly can despite its 1 655 kg kerb weight.

It is backed up by howling soundtrack that emits all of the rights pops and bangs when you lift off of the throttle.

Seat upholstery colour won’t be to everyone’s taste, but a different hue can be specified.

The addition of the adaptive M sport suspension, beautifully weighted steering and grip provided by the xDrive system further translates into a driving experience second to none whether on a straight or on the twisty bits.

Nost “driver focused” BMW of recent times

Arguably the most “driver focused” BMW of recent times, the connect feel of the 2 Series and its inherent simplicity stands out as traits past offerings from Munich would be proud off.

Fun, comparatively simple and styled just right, it goes without saying that might just be the most on-point model in BMW’s entire current line-up.

Price

• 220i – R771 900

• 220d – R819 278

• M240i xDrive – R1 062 420

All modes are covered by a five-year/100 000 km Motorplan.