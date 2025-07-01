Facelift Kia Sorento sticks to tried and trusted diesel recipe

Korean carmaker not introducing hybrid powertrain yet despite shift towards electrification.

Although Kia as a manufacturer probably best known for its compact vehicle offerings, especially in South Africa, where 79% of all vehicles sold retail for less than R550 000, they also service demand on the other end of the budget scale. And today is all about this other end, and Kia’s recently facelifted, luxury flagship SUV, the Sorento.

Paul Turnbull, CEO of Kia South Africa, says: “The Sorento’s evolution over the past few decades echoes that of the Kia brand as a whole. A rich package of advanced safety features, combined with highly efficient powertrains, make the new Kia Sorento the perfect vehicle for customers looking for a safe, reliable, and relaxed drive.”

Putting these claims to the test, we flew into Cape Town and took a leisurely drive out on the N2 to the Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa resort for the night. And we then did the more scenic coastal route past Gordons the next day to the airport to fly home. It was an outing that reminded us why the Kia Sorento, although a small volume seller, is such a well-loved SUV in the Korean carmaker’s stable.

Long lives diesel

This is a segment dominated by turbodiesel offerings. It’s the power and torque, and fuel efficiency that only a turbodiesel can offer that has everybody sold. Kia is somewhat fortunate right now. Unlike their sister company, Hyundai, that can now only offer a turbo petrol hybrid in their all-new Santa Fe, Kia still has access to the 2.2-litre turbodiesel powertrain.

The Kia Sorento rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Supplied

This is a situation Kia says, and hopes, will last for several years to come. But the reality is, even though we love diesel in South Africa, the global drive to electrification will probably get us all in the end. Kia South Africa says they will be watching the local turbo petrol hybrid space closely, because they are in a position to introduce a Sorento hybrid should the market indicate that there is rising demand for such a vehicle.

But while there isn’t any real demand right now, we got to enjoy the easy driving nature of the 148kW/440Nm 2.2-litre turbodiesel powertrain once again. Married to Kia’s new eight-speed double clutch transmission, and with torque like that on demand from a low 1 750rpm all the way up to 2 750 rpm, what more would you want from a family SUV?

Frugal sipper

Well, other than fuel efficiency, I guess. And here the Kia Sorento easily delivered on this want too. Without paying any attention to it. And minus any fancy tech with batteries and electrical assistance, The Citizen Motoring achieved 7.2-litres per 100km for the duration of the media launch drive. I will bet you a cold beer and a few screaming kids that you will improve on this number.

Now if screaming kids are your thing, all three Sorento derivatives are equipped with seven seats. And up to seven airbags to keep them safe. You also get a suite of upgraded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems from Forward Collision Avoidance Assist to Evasive Steering Assist, to everything else in between.

The Kia Sorento features duel 12.3-inch screens. Picture: Supplied

A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster, in addition to a 10-inch head-up display gives you all the info you need right in front of you. A digital rear-view mirror, that can be used as a normal electric chromatic mirror, or as a digital camera display, gives you an enhanced view of what is happening behind you if you are brave enough to look. If all else fails, crank up the volume of the Bose premium sound system, and go to that happy place in your head.

Kia Sorento pricing

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater EX+ 2WD 8DCT R999 995

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater SX AWD 8DCT R1 199 995

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater SXL AWD 8DCT R1 299 995

*Pricing includes unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty and six-year/90 000km maintenance plan.