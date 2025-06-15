Frugal and fast BMW X3 20d proves that diesel is not dead yet

SUV well-priced offering in the premium segment inhabited by Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Because I have been around a while and by that I mean like forever, I was there when all everybody could talk about was diesel.

If you didn’t have diesel vehicles in your portfolio, you were struggling as a motor manufacturer. This was a time when diesel was the clever option. You didn’t buy an oil-burner to show off. You bought it because you were the guy who could drive from Joburg to Cape Town on one tank.

BMW keeps the faith

Diesel was efficient, torquey and sensible. And then people decided that battery electric vehicles is the thing that was going to save the world. Conveniently ignoring how the batteries are made and that we burn coal to produce electricity to charge these batteries. And that’s how diesel ended up in the naughty corner.

But thankfully BMW didn’t get the memo. Because here we are in 2025 and The Citizen Motoring has just spent a week driving the new G45 X3 20d xDrive M Sport. The idea being to figure out if diesel still has a place in a world that wants everything to plug in, light up, and talk back. And I can say without a doubt it absolutely does.

The oil-burner offers the best of both worlds. Picture: Supplied

Most of this sentiment is because under the bonnet is BMW’s long serving, much-loved, tried-and-tested 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel. It is now paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system to help it not only meet emissions regulations, but to also provide a little extra urge when wanted. Talking of which, you have 145kW of power and 400Nm of torque on tap that runs through an eight-speed auto box to the xDrive all-wheel drive set-up.

BMW X3 20d easy on the juice

The BMW X3 20d’s forte is gobbling up open road kilometres with absolute ease and returning real world fuel consumption figures that easily live around the mid 6-litres per 100 kilometres and offer close on 1 000 kilometres per tank. But it is also rather brisk for what is seen as the baby of the new BMW X3 range.

Not that I think this aspect of my review will interest you too much if you are an out and petrolhead as this is more what the X3 M50 is about. But we had this BMW X3 20d at Gerotek and it hit 100km/h in 7.9 seconds, only just off BMW’s claim of 7.7-seconds. Top speed is said to be 215km/h and that is more than enough for those long straight roads in the Karoo. If your conscience and wallet will allow you to treat the N1 as the Autobahn that is.

Practicality hasn’t been forgotten either as you would expect from a mid-size family orientated SUV. There is a decent amount of space for the rear seat passengers, with 570 litres of boot space. This is expandable to 1 700 if you fold the rear seats down.

The new BMW X3 20d is a solid choice. Picture: Supplied

Making a lot of sense

The latest in digital screens and infotainment systems are in use. And the cabin looks and feels as modern as ever without being too complicated or gimmicky.

The BMW X3 20d xDrive is probably as flashy in M Sport trim, as it is well-made. Retailing for around R1 175 000, it is not here to compete with the high-end of the Chinese market. But rather be an exceptionally well-priced offering in the premium segment inhabited by Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

You won’t win any influencer points driving a diesel in 2025. But if you care about range, torque, comfort, and the ability to drive across provinces without needing to charge anything but your smartphone, this BMW X3 still makes a whole lot of sense.

BMW X3 20d test results