Hyundai Grand Creta is more than just a gap filler

Jaco Van Der Merwe

You have to wonder why a carmaker with six SUVs in its stable would make room for a seventh, but there is method to Hyundai’s perceived madness in rolling out the Grand Creta locally.

Sold as the Alcazar in other markets, the India-built Grand Creta enters a comprehensive SUV line-up which includes the Venue, Creta, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade.

Priced from R449 900, its base model slots in between the Creta and crossover Kona on the price ladder, while size-wise it bridges the gap between the Creta and Tucson.

The Grand Creta differentiates itself from its siblings at the compact to medium end of Hyundai’s SUV sphere as the only seven-seater below the much pricier and bigger Sante Fe and Palisade.

Lack of rivals

A lack of competition in what can be seen as a very niche little segment further validates Hyundai’s decision to bring the Grand Creta to Mzansi. Especially with a choice of petrol or diesel.

Even the new Tucson is one of a rare few oil-burners left in the SUV C-segment and diesel gets even scarcer the further you move down the pecking order.

ALSO READ: Impressive new Hyundai Tucson has an ace up its sleeve

As far as like-for-like competitors go, the only direct rivals are the outgoing Mahindra XUV 500 and he aging Nissan X-Trail Visia. Of these two, only the XUV 500 is offered in diesel.

At 4 500 mm, the GRand Creta is 150 mm longer than the Creta.

The Hyundai Grand Creta line-up consists of five models over two trim levels with a choice of two powertrains.

How much power?

The naturally aspirated 2.0-litre Smartstream petrol engine, which produces 117 kW of power and 191 Nm of torque, is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission in Executive trim. The top spec Elite option is only offered with an auto box.

Hyundai claims fuel consumption for the three-pedal derivate will average at 8.5 L / 100 km and 8.9 L / 100 km for the auto derivates.

The 1.5-litre CRDI turbodiesel engine produces 85 kW of power and a healthy 250Nm of torque. The mill is exclusively mated to six-speed automatic transmission and offered in both Elite and Executive trim level.

The Korean carmaker claims a combined fuel consumption number of 6.5 L/100 km for the diesel version, while also stating that the number can dip below the five-mark on the open road.

While the Grand Creta is only available in front-wheel drive, Elite derivates offer a clever traction control system which offers three modes, Snow, Mud and Sand.

The system controls torque distribution between the front wheels to help navigate various terrains.

Elite models further offer a choice of three drive modes. Eco ensures more efficient fuel consumption and Sport more grunt, while Normal strikes a balance between Eco and Sport.

Smooth drive

We only had the opportunity to drive the diesel in Executive spec during its launch.

On paper, 85 kW might not seem significant and acceleration is anything but lightning. But the 250 Nm of torque gives it enough pulling power to get you through all your daily driving chores.

The Grand Creta is finished in a two-tone black and white interior.

What did impress was the ride quality of the suspension, which consists of MacPherson struts in front and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear.

A 200 mm increase in the wheelbase over the Creta results in a plush ride with low noise levels and limited vibration.

Even a large chunk of gravel road with dealt with in great comfort, aided by the generous 200 mm ground clearance.

While legroom in the second row is enough for adult passengers, it is very limited in the third row and probably more suited for children on shorter trips.

With the third row up, boot space is 180-litres which increases to a massive 579-litres with the last row folded flat. A 50/50 split in the third row and 60/40 split in the second make carrying longer cargo possible.

Fold-down tray tables behind the front seats are a neat little feature that will come in handy for passengers in the second row.

White leather not for all

Contributing to the sense of spaciousness inside is the two-tone artificial leather upholstery standard across the range which large white panels is not always going to go down too well with parents of little children. In fact, with most children most of the time.

Standard interior includes an eight-inch touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging console, multi-function steering wheel and cruise control.

Elite derivatives get a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, sunroof, blue ambient lighting strips, rear window blinds and ventilated front seats.

Rear tray tables might help keeping the seats clean.

On the outside, LED daytime running headlights are standard along with LED taillights. Executive models ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and Elite derivatives on 18-inch alloys.

Standard safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control and front Park Assist, while Elite derivatives also feature rear Park Assist.

Conclusion

Albeit at a premium, the Hyundai Grand Creta offers a well-rounded alternative to a host of budget seven-seater multi-purpose vehicles available locally.

While combination of seating for seven and a diesel engine is a very rare combination in that SUV segment and might turn out to be a masterstroke.

Pricing

2.0 Executive – R449 900

2.0 Executive AT – R489 900

1.5D Executive AT – R509 900

2.0 Elite AT – R539 900

1.5D Elite AT – R559 900

For more information on the Hyundai Grand Creta, click here.