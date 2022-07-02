Jaco Van Der Merwe
Head of Motoring
5 minute read
2 Jul 2022
8:05 am
Road Tests

Sexy new Opel Mokka helps brand revive the fun factor

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Mokka's perky personality will go a long way in restoring excitement around Opel products.

The new Opel Mokka clad in eye-catching Matcha Green.
Back in the day, Opel was one of the most exciting brands on the automotive landscape. Remember the Superboss that etched its name into folklore before the Golf GTI ascended the hot hatch throne? Or what about those red-hot 200TS and 200iS Kadetts and Astras that showed a car doesn’t need an M in its badge to rule the dragstrip? Even non-performance Opels managed to turn heads. Whether you loved them or loathed them, those tortoise-shaped Corsas clad in purple metallic paintwork sure did warrant attention. Turbulent times Sadly, Opel lost its mojo over time. Hardly surprising taking into account...

