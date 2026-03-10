Motoring

Changan coming for Chery Tiggo 7 and Haval H6 with new Uni-S

By Charl Bosch

Uni-S will, seemingly, be positioned below the older CS75 Pro.

Changan Uni-S coming to South Africa

Uni-S is, in fact, a facelift CS55 Plus had been earmarked for South Africa. Picture: Changan South Africa

Its local market operations fully underway, Changan has announced the reveal date of a surprise new SUV coming to South Africa.

What is it?

Not mentioned at its product re-launch last year, the newcomer carries the Uni-S moniker and will debut on 31 March.

ALSO READ: Changan and Deepal brands officially approved for South Africa

Set to go on-sale in April, the Uni-S is, in fact, a facelift version of the CS55 Plus that had been named as one of the models coming to South Africa.

Using the Middle East market moniker, the Uni-S debuted last year as an updated third generation CS55 Plus.

Dimensions

Changan’s direct rival for the Chery Tiggo 7 and GWM Haval H6, the Uni-S has seating five and rides on a platform measuring 4 550 mm long, 1 868 mm wide and 1 675 mm tall.

Changan Uni-S coming to South Africa
Changan will use the moniker in the Middle East for South Africa instead of CS55 Plus. Picture: Changan South Africa

Its wheelbase stretching 2 656 mm, the Uni-S is, however, longer and wider than its supposed predecessor, according to China’s autohome.cn.

Inside

Interior accommodations include a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch infotainment display and what Changan calls zero gravity front seats equipped with heating, massaging and ventilations functions.

Changan Uni-S coming to South Africa
Interior has a 14.6-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Picture: Changan South Africa

Safety comes via a 540-degree camera system, Lane Change Assist, Forward Cross Traffic Alert, Door Opening Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control.

No surprise up front

Up front, the Chinese-spec CS55 Plus uses an evolution of Changan’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine called Blue Whale.

For South Africa, though, the Uni-S will have the older 1.5-litre unit used in the CS75 Pro. This means outputs of 138kW/300Nm versus the CS55 Plus’ 141kW/310Nm.

Drive will go to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

More soon

With the wraps only coming off at the end of month, no exact details about the South African-spec Uni-S is yet known, apart from its engine outputs as per Changan’s website.

However, don’t be surprised if some information is released before its premiere.

NOW READ: Pricing put on reimagined Changan’s new CS75 Pro SUV

