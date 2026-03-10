Arriving soon as GWM confirms plugged-in Haval H6 launch date

First-ever 'standard model' plug-in hybrid H6 will also become the range's flagship.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa has confirmed the reveal date of a plug-in hybrid version of the standard Haval H6.

Model first

Available since last year in the GT, the partial electrified powertrain makes its debut on the normal H6 as an alternative to the self-charging hybrid HEV.

Premiering on 18 March, the plug-in hybrid combines the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the HEV with a 19.1-kWh battery pack.

Powering a single electric motor, the setup makes a combined 240kW/540Nm, according to Haval Australia where sales started earlier this year.

AWD too

By comparison, the HEV delivers 179kW/530Nm and 321kW/725Nm in the H6 GT.

Worth noting is that the GT has a bigger 35.4-kWh battery pack as well as a second electric motor, which also makes it all-wheel drive.

Buyers Down Under do, however, have access to a dual-motor all-wheel drive version, which outputs a combined 268kW/760Nm.

Range

As with the HEV, a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) sends the powertrain’s amount of twist to the front or all four wheels.

The claimed all-electric range is 106 km, and the combined is up to 1 106 km. Despite being a plug-in hybrid, the H6 supports DC charging up to 34 kW.

Pricing?

In Australia, pricing starts at $40 990 and ends at $43 990 for the flagship all-wheel drive Ultra.

These equate to between R473 971 and R508 660 when directly converted and without taxes included.

Given the starting price of R641 500 for the entry-level HEV Luxury, expect the plug-in hybrid to possibly kick-off around the R680 000 mark.

As it stands, this is purely speculative and will only be confirmed once the wraps come off next week.

