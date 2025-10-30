Pricing put on reimagined Changan’s new CS75 Pro SUV

First Changan-badged SUV in South Africa has a single powertrain option, but can be specified with five or seven seats.

Part of an eventual three-model SUV range, Jameel Motors has released price and spec details of the first Changan SUV to be sold in South Africa, the CS75 Pro.

Fundamentals

Known as the X7 in China, but taking the name of the step-down model that underwent a generation change last year, the CS75 Pro is offered with five or seven seats, but powered by a single powerunit which drives the front wheels only.

Based on a unibody platform, the CS75 Pro has an overall length of 4 730 mm, wheelbase of 2 786 mm, height of 1 720 mm and width of 1 870 mm.

ALSO READ: First batch of Changan and Deepal models dock in South Africa

While no ground clearance or towing figures were disclosed, Jameel Motors does confirm an approach angle of 21°, departure angle of 24° and boot space of 620-litres for the five-seater.

In seven-seat guise, space drops to 230-litres with all in use. No details about loading space with all of the seats down, for both five and seven-seat layouts, were revealed.

One engine

As mentioned, power for the CS75 Pro comes from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 138kW/300Nm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch is the only transmission available.

Spec

Similar to the newly priced Alsvin sedan, the CS75 Pro comes in two trim grades, CS and CE, both available with the seven-seat option.

For the CS, the following comes standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

adaptive LED headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

electric front seats;

multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

electric mirrors;

six-speaker sound system;

keyless entry;

10.25-inch infotainment display;

dual-tone interior;

three USB ports

seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Taking care of safety and driver assistance are four airbags, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, plus;

cruise control;

traction and stability control;

Hill Hold Assist;

Hill Descent Control

A dual-tone interior is standard across the CS75 Pro range, however, only the top-spec CE gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Image: Changan

Stepping up to the CE brings a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ventilated and heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, folding and heated electric mirrors, plus remote opening electric windows.

Also standard is:

panoramic sunroof;

roof rails;

voice recognition;

imitation leather upholstery;

360-degree camera system;

front parking sensors;

dashcam recorder;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning

Worth noting that neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto have been integrated into the infotainment system.

Colours and price

For the CS75 Pro, a choice of three colours have been provided: white, blue and Obsidian Grey.

Standard across the CS75 Pro range is a five-year/150 000 km warranty plus a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

CS75 Pro 1.5 T-GDI CS DCT – R429 900

CS75 Pro 1.5 T-GDI CS DCT 7-seat – R449 900

CS75 Pro 1.5 T-GDI CE DCT – R474 900

CS75 Pro 1.5 T-GDI CE DCT 7-seat – R499 900

NOW READ: Changan and Deepal brands officially approved for South Africa