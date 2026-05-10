VIDEO: Chery Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 9’s safety tested in three-way crash

Crash test findings come after the pre-facelift Tiggo 7 Pro was given two stars by the Automobile Association (AA).

Unusually launched into the South African market last year by means of a head-on collision at 50km/h with a similar model, Chery used its annual International Business Summit in its hometown of Wuhu to further the safety credentials of both the Tiggo 9 and Tiggo 7.

Responding

Earlier this year, the Automobile Association (AA) slapped a two-star Global NCAP safety rating on the Tiggo 7, albeit the pre-facelift Tiggo 7 Pro and not the updated version that loses the “Pro” suffix.

Prior to the association’s report, which became a a topic of significant debate, the facelift Tiggo 7, in plug-in hybrid CSH guise, received a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

In addition, the brand uprated its mid-size model further by bringing back the Executive trim grade with, amongst others, seven airbags, the surround-view camera system, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning.

The test

Having garnered a five-star rating Euro NCAP when tested early last year, the Tiggo 9 was, therefore, selected as being the literal centre point for an unusual three vehicle crash test held in Chery’s crash test facility at its Wuhu factory as part of the mentioned summit.

Front crash structure of the Tiggo 7 deformed as designed. Picture: Charl Bosch

Conducted not only in the presence of Chery executives but also global media who attended the summit and the Beijing Motor Show days before, the assessment involved the Tiggo 9 being stationary while absorbing a 50km/h frontal impact from a Tiggo 7.

For the rear impact at 40km/h, Chery opted for one of its specifically designed crash test sleds.

After impact findings

Sending a loud bang throughout the facility upon impact, both model’s crash structure deformed as designed on impact, without any warping of the A, B and C-pillars on either.

As with the Tiggo 7, the stationary Tiggo 9 deformed as designed upon impact. Picture: Charl Bosch

On closer inspection, it was discovered that the roof structure was still intact, that the doors still opened and that all of the key pre and post-crash safety systems, from the seatbelt pre-tensioners to the airbags and the doors unlocking, had performed as required.

Firewall intrusion upon legs of the crash test dummies in both vehicles was also absent. What’s more, no lower trim pieces at the base of the dashboard detached or were found on the floor after the impact.

No interior trim pieces dislodged nor did the firewall intrude into the footwell of the driver and passenger upon impact. Picture: Charl Bosch

In the case of the Tiggo 9, the crash structure also stood up, leaving only a dent on the tailgate and bumper.

Compared to the Tiggo 7, the Tiggo 9 has 10 airbags as standard and up to 19 safety and driver assistance systems.