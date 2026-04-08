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Plusher and safer Executive grade returns to Chery Tiggo 7 range

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

8 April 2026

09:00 am

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Inclusion of the Executive ups the Tiggo range count to six derivatives, and the third priced below R500 000.

Chery Tiggo 7 South Africa range updated

The Executive trim grade has been re-introduced to the Chery Tiggo 7 line-up. Picture: Chery

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In another line-up adjustment, Chery has re-introduced the Executive trim grade to the Tiggo 7 range as a step up from the entry-level Prime.

More safety kit

Shelved at the local market launch of the facelift Tiggo 7 in July last year, the Executive’s main gains are more specification features, most notably on the safety front.

ALSO READ: Newly facelifted Chery Tiggo 7 range priced with more features

These amount to seven airbags instead of the Prime’s four, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning.

Also standard is the surround-view camera system with the transparent underbody view function.

Standard spec

Otherwise standard items, some taken from the step-up Prestige grade, include:

  • LED headlights;
  • 18-inch alloy wheels;
  • folding electric mirrors;
  • dual-zone climate control;
  • front and rear armrests;
  • keyless entry;
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • six-speaker Sony sound system;
  • panoramic sunroof;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • electric front seats;
  • 12.3-inch infotainment system;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • rear parking sensors

No change up front

Up front, the Executive retains the same 1.5 T-GDI as in the Prime, with outputs of 108kW/210Nm.

Drive is again transferred to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.9 L/100 km.

Price

Now available, the Tiggo 7 Executive’s sticker price includes the five-year/150 000 km warranty, the five-year/60 000 km service plan and the 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty for the first owner.

  • Tiggo 7 1.5 T-GDI Prime DCT – R429 900
  • Tiggo 7 1.5 T-GDI Executive DCT – R459 900
  • Tiggo 7 1.6 T-GDI Prestige DCT – R499 900
  • Tiggo 7 1.6 T-GDI Legacy DCT – R549 900
  • Tiggo 7 CSH Plus – R599 900
  • Tiggo 7 CSH Ultra – R679 900

NOW READ: Rate of progress clear in improved facelift Chery Tiggo 7

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