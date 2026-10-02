Chery finally ends speculation by naming KP31 bakkie…

Wuhu's first-ever bakkie will go on sale in the first quarter of 2027, powered by a plug-in hybrid turbodiesel powertrain.

Despite speculation of its name possibly being Brahman in a social post on Heritage Day, Chery has now officially confirmed the moniker the KP31 bakkie will be marketed under next year.

And the winner is….

Announced at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August that around 20 000 suggestions had been received as part of the brand calling on South Africans to name its first-ever bakkie, the finalists were scaled down to six options:

Bakkie;

Brahman;

Chief;

Grootman;

Nduna;

Orca.

In a statement on Thursday, Chery confirmed that Grootman became the most-voted-for name and will therefore be the designation for the KP31 once sales begin in the first quarter of 2027.

“Grootman has become a familiar South African expression of respect. It describes someone who has earned their standing through experience, achievement and the way they take responsibility,” the brand said.

The almost production-ready KP31 earlier this year at Chery’s test track outside its factory in Wuhu. Picture: Charl Bosch

“That meaning fits the place a bakkie holds in many South African households. It may be the vehicle that helps an owner build a business, carries the family or marks a goal they have worked towards for years.

“Grootman draws on both the dependability those owners need and the sense of achievement a new bakkie can represent.”

Chery logo on the tailgate is expected to be replaced by Grootman lettering come 2027. Picture: Charl Bosch

It concluded by saying, “The name speaks to the vehicle’s intended character, too. Carrying a load, handling the working day and bringing the family along are all part of the thinking behind Grootman.

“The qualities associated with the name – strength, capability and reliability – reflect what Chery wants its new bakkie to deliver.”

Plug-in hybrid diesel

Known in Australia as the Stockman, whose name followed a similar method in originating from a public vote, the Grootman will derive motivation from a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid turbodiesel powertrain producing 350kW/800Nm.

Aside from the relocation of the steering gear, pedals and instrument cluster, the interior of the Grootman is expected to differ little from the depicted image. Picture: Chery

While no details about the electric motors or size of the battery pack are known, Chery has confirmed an all-electric range of 100km and the inclusion of four-wheel drive system.

However, based on the Stockman, the Grootman is expected to offer three locking differentials, a Crawl Control function and a Ford Ranger-style Turn Trail Assist system known as Tight Turn Assist.

Dimensions

At the same time, its dimensions will be similar, namely:

Length : 5 450mm;

: 5 450mm; Wheelbase : 3 250mm;

: 3 250mm; Width : 2 010mm;

: 2 010mm; Height: 1 890mm.

Also identical is the claimed 247mm of ground clearance, payload of 1 000kg and towing capacity of 3 500kg.

More in 2027

While an official reveal date has been announced, expect Chery South Africa to approve pricing only once a final launch date is set in the new year.