Chery ‘open’ to KP31-based Fortuner and Everest rival

Production KP31 is expected to arrive on South African soil either this year or in early 2027.

Chery has reportedly not ruled the possibility of its incoming KP31 concept bakkie spawning an SUV out.

Platform expansion

Unveiled last month in Australia, the KP31 rides on a ladder-frame chassis and is powered by a plug-in hybrid 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine.

The Wuhu-based firm’s second bakkie after the Himla, the production KP31 will be the product aimed for export markets, including South Africa.

SUV ‘would be cool’

Widely believed to make its unveiling at next month’s Beijing Auto Show, Chery Australia’s Chief Operating Officer has stated that while nothing has yet been confirmed, a likely rival for the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest “would be really cool”

Speaking to carsales.com.au on the sidelines of the KP31’s debut, Lucas Harris remarked, “it would be really cool to have a wagon version”.

Harris, however, stopped short of confirming an SUV KP31 outright, saying, “we’ve got a bit of a job to do to prove our credibility and being able to produce a capable ute to start with”.

“So most of our focus is let’s get this one right. And then all of the future stuff and the dreams and ambitions that come from that, we can worry about”.

KP31 known details

Chery South Africa has, meanwhile, hinted at a possible local market reveal either later this year or in early 2027.

Aside from the plug-in hybrid diesel, a petrol plug-in hybrid is also being worked on aimed at the BYD Shark.

The KP31 is, for the moment, being favoured above the Himla for South Africa. Picture: Charl Bosch

Chery also confirmed the inclusion of rear and centre locking differentials, low range transfer case and various driving modes. Also set to feature is a Ford Ranger-style Trail Turn Assist system.

Opposite of the Himla and its rebadged sibling, the Rely R08, the KP31 will have a tow rating of 3 500 kg and a payload of 1 000 kg.

For the moment, it appears that only a double cab bodystyle is being talked off.

More soon

As it stands, expect more details of the KP31, including its eventual name, to be revealed over the coming months.

By contrast, should the SUV receive approval, anticipate more to only become apparent from 2027.

