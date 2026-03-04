Isuzu and Mahindra sets own records in February vehicle sales

The influx of imported products outnumbering locally assembled vehicles in the monthly top 10 has now taken place for the second time in a row.

Mahindra and Isuzu emerged as the biggest surprises in South Africa’s ongoing record setting new vehicle sales for February.

Best-selling brands

Jumping three places from 10th in January to seventh, the latter raked in sales of 2 371 units, of which the D-Max accounted for 1 951.

Despite staying steady in ninth, Mahindra shifted just shy of 2 000 units of which 1 003 were made up of the locally made Pik Up.

At the head of the field, Toyota extended its gains with a total of 12 272 vehicles moved, followed by Suzuki on 6 562.

Including Audi, Volkswagen retained its third place on 4 895, followed by Hyundai, which kept its fourth place from January with a total of 3 136.

In an unchanged top six from last month, Ford remained in fifth on 2 678, ahead of the 2 614 sales registered by Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Behind Isuzu, Chery slipped a place to eighth on 2 312, with Kia falling two places to tenth behind Mahindra on 1 746.

Top 15

Toyota – 12 272 Suzuki – 6 562 Volkswagen – 4 895 Hyundai – 3 136 Ford – 2 928 Great Wall Motors – 2 614 Isuzu – 2 371 Chery – 2 312 Mahindra – 1 996 Kia – 1 746 Jetour – 1 673 Renault – 1 424 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 297 BMW – 1 237 Nissan – 1 204

Best-selling models

In a month where imported vehicles again bettered locally assembled products by six to four, the Toyota Hilux kept its top spot as the country’s best-selling vehicle on 3 362 units.

Improving two places from January’s fourth to second was the Suzuki Swift, which recorded an offset of 2 508 units.

Dropping from second to third, the Ford Ranger finished ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with sales of 2 091 versus 2 026.

After finishing ninth last month, the Isuzu D-Max recorded the highest jump of the top 10 by ranking fifth on the mentioned 1 951.

Dipping from fifth to sixth, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro still remained the country’s best-selling Chinese on 1 809.

Staying steady in seventh and eighth places are the Hyundai Grand i10 and Toyota Starlet on 1 368 and 1 241, respectively.

Completing the top 10, the Toyota Vitz recorded its highest monthly offset in years with 1 199 units sold in February.

Finally, the Suzuki Fronx jumped a single place to 10th at the expense of the GWM Haval Jolion with a total of 1 152

Month in detail

For the 17th month in a row, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered an increase.

In addition, the overall of 53 455 followed Januarys’ 50 073 by staying above the 50 000 unit mark.

Moreover, the 11.4% increase from last year’ 47 994 amounted to the month’s highest offset since 2013.

The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 33 750 11 816 720 1 708 33 684 2026 37 576 13 218 720 1 941 24 221 Variation +11.3% +11.9% – +13.6% -28.1%

February Top 50 best-sellers

Toyota Hilux – 3 362 Suzuki Swift – 2 508 Ford Ranger – 2 091 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 026* Isuzu D-Max – 1 951 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 809# Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 368* Toyota Starlet – 1 241 Toyota Vitz – 1 199 Suzuki Fronx – 1 152 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 108 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 022 Mahindra Pik Up – 1 003 Kia Sonet – 911* Toyota Starlet Cross – 907 Suzuki Ertiga – 857 Omoda C5 – 824 Nissan Magnite – 821* Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 794* Volkswagen Polo – 778 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 723 Toyota Fortuner – 689 Toyota Rumion – 674 Toyota HiAce – 656 Jetour T2 – 619 Renault Triber – 600* GWM P-Series – 559 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 508 Hyundai i20 – 507 Hyundai Exter – 500 Ford Territory – 459 Jetour T1 – 458 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 428# Renault Kiger – 426 Suzuki Baleno – 412 Volkswagen Amarok – 401 Jetour Dashing – 396 GWM Haval H6 – 390 Nissan Navara – 376 Chery Tiggo 7 – 361 Suzuki S-Presso – 344 Renault Kwid – 340 Volkswagen T-Cross – 332 Ford Everest – 292 GWM Steed – 263 Kia Seltos – 255 Suzuki Jimny – 253 JAC T-Series – 246 MG ZS – 245 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 244

Note: *: Includes commercial variants

#: Combinations of two models

