Isuzu and Mahindra sets own records in February vehicle sales

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

4 March 2026

06:05 am

The influx of imported products outnumbering locally assembled vehicles in the monthly top 10 has now taken place for the second time in a row.

Soon to be replaced by the facelift model, the Isuzu D-Max has been one of February’s star sales performers. Picture: Isuzu

Mahindra and Isuzu emerged as the biggest surprises in South Africa’s ongoing record setting new vehicle sales for February.

Best-selling brands

Jumping three places from 10th in January to seventh, the latter raked in sales of 2 371 units, of which the D-Max accounted for 1 951.

Despite staying steady in ninth, Mahindra shifted just shy of 2 000 units of which 1 003 were made up of the locally made Pik Up.

At the head of the field, Toyota extended its gains with a total of 12 272 vehicles moved, followed by Suzuki on 6 562.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

Including Audi, Volkswagen retained its third place on 4 895, followed by Hyundai, which kept its fourth place from January with a total of 3 136.

In an unchanged top six from last month, Ford remained in fifth on 2 678, ahead of the 2 614 sales registered by Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Behind Isuzu, Chery slipped a place to eighth on 2 312, with Kia falling two places to tenth behind Mahindra on 1 746.

Top 15

  1. Toyota – 12 272
  2. Suzuki – 6 562
  3. Volkswagen – 4 895
  4. Hyundai – 3 136
  5. Ford – 2 928
  6. Great Wall Motors – 2 614
  7. Isuzu – 2 371
  8. Chery – 2 312
  9. Mahindra – 1 996
  10. Kia – 1 746
  11. Jetour – 1 673
  12. Renault – 1 424
  13. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 297
  14. BMW – 1 237
  15. Nissan – 1 204

Best-selling models

In a month where imported vehicles again bettered locally assembled products by six to four, the Toyota Hilux kept its top spot as the country’s best-selling vehicle on 3 362 units.

Improving two places from January’s fourth to second was the Suzuki Swift, which recorded an offset of 2 508 units.

Dropping from second to third, the Ford Ranger finished ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with sales of 2 091 versus 2 026.

After finishing ninth last month, the Isuzu D-Max recorded the highest jump of the top 10 by ranking fifth on the mentioned 1 951.

Dipping from fifth to sixth, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro still remained the country’s best-selling Chinese on 1 809.

Staying steady in seventh and eighth places are the Hyundai Grand i10 and Toyota Starlet on 1 368 and 1 241, respectively.

Completing the top 10, the Toyota Vitz recorded its highest monthly offset in years with 1 199 units sold in February.

Finally, the Suzuki Fronx jumped a single place to 10th at the expense of the GWM Haval Jolion with a total of 1 152

Month in detail

For the 17th month in a row, the figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered an increase.

In addition, the overall of 53 455 followed Januarys’ 50 073 by staying above the 50 000 unit mark.

Moreover, the 11.4% increase from last year’ 47 994 amounted to the month’s highest offset since 2013.

The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:

 Passenger VehicleLight Commercial VehicleMedium-Duty Commercial VehicleHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202533 75011 8167201 70833 684
202637 57613 2187201 94124 221
Variation+11.3%+11.9%+13.6%-28.1%

February Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 362
  2. Suzuki Swift – 2 508
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 091
  4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 026*
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 951
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 809#
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 368*
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 241
  9. Toyota Vitz – 1 199
  10. Suzuki Fronx – 1 152
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 108
  12. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 022
  13. Mahindra Pik Up – 1 003
  14. Kia Sonet – 911*
  15. Toyota Starlet Cross – 907
  16. Suzuki Ertiga – 857
  17. Omoda C5 – 824
  18. Nissan Magnite – 821*
  19. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 794*
  20. Volkswagen Polo – 778
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 723
  22. Toyota Fortuner – 689
  23. Toyota Rumion – 674
  24. Toyota HiAce – 656
  25. Jetour T2 – 619
  26. Renault Triber – 600*
  27. GWM P-Series – 559
  28. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 508
  29. Hyundai i20 – 507
  30. Hyundai Exter – 500
  31. Ford Territory – 459
  32. Jetour T1 – 458
  33. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 428#
  34. Renault Kiger – 426
  35. Suzuki Baleno – 412
  36. Volkswagen Amarok – 401
  37. Jetour Dashing – 396
  38. GWM Haval H6 – 390
  39. Nissan Navara – 376
  40. Chery Tiggo 7 – 361
  41. Suzuki S-Presso – 344
  42. Renault Kwid – 340
  43. Volkswagen T-Cross – 332
  44. Ford Everest – 292
  45. GWM Steed – 263
  46. Kia Seltos – 255
  47. Suzuki Jimny – 253
  48. JAC T-Series – 246
  49. MG ZS – 245
  50. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 244
    Note: *: Includes commercial variants
    #: Combinations of two models

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

