Chery’s ‘axle-gate’ results in Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5 recall

Models produced after 31 November 2023 are omitted from the recall first diagnosed in Malaysia three years ago.

Following reports of detached axles in Malaysia, Chery has initiated what it describes as a precautionary recall of 20 193 vehicles in South Africa.

Precaution

In a statement, the Wuhu-based brand said 17 508 Tiggo 4 Pros and 2 685 Omoda C5s made between 6 June 2022 and 31 December 2023 have been impacted by a possible defective rear axle similar to what has transpired in Malaysia.

Older model Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has been hit hardest by the recall involving 17 508 units. Picture: Chery

It added that models outside the recall period, and all products currently on sale, are not affected and are safe to drive.

Defective axle

“The campaign relates to a rear axle manufacturing issue that may affect the weld between the rear axle trailing arm and sleeve on some vehicles,” the statement said.

“In extreme and rare circumstances, the weld could fail and separate, which could affect wheel control and increase the risk of an accident.”

“Inclusion in the recall does not mean that every vehicle has a defective rear axle,” it added.

“The campaign covers vehicles that may have been fitted with an axle from the identified production batch and is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to ensure that all potentially affected vehicles are checked.”

Malaysian recall

The recall comes after 8 878 Omoda C5s were recalled by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department last month after several pictures were published showing vehicles with detached axles on social media.

Two years prior, 600 C5s were called back for the same defect involving models made and sold in the country in 2023.

First case of detached rear axles saw 600 Omoda C5s being recalled in Malaysia two years ago. Picture: autobuzz.my

“We are not going overseas to reap quick profits, but to put down roots and cultivate these markets for the long term,” Chery Group Chairman and President, Yin Tongyue, was quoted by paultan.org as saying.

“We must respect local laws, regulations and business practices. Without proper preparation, going overseas could easily turn into a costly failure. Instead of expanding overseas, we could end up being buried there.”

What to do?

Chery South Africa has stated that owners who suspect their vehicles are part of the recall need to enter the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Chery South Africa Owners Area on its website.

“Owners whose vehicles are identified as potentially affected will also receive a message advising them to contact or visit their nearest authorised dealer to arrange an inspection. Replacement parts are available in South Africa, and repairs will be prioritised.

“All inspections and recall-related repairs will be carried out at no cost to customers,” the statement concluded.