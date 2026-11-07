Plug-in hybrid Omoda C7 gets the split personality almost right

Flagship model of the C7 range, although not perfect, still makes for a compelling case based on it bargain price tag.

At its global launch two years ago, the Omoda C7 was presented as the then still new sub-brand of Chery’s first-ever plug-in hybrid with an optimistic total range claim of 1 200 km.

Omoda’s first

Officially the brand’s first electrified vehicle sold in South Africa as the all-electric version of the C5 that predated it, the E5, didn’t become a sales reality, the C7 represents something different for Omoda neither the flagship C9 nor the C5 offers.

Joined last year by the plug-in hybrid C9, the C7 can be seen as the least polarising Omoda model visually.

However, while a petrol variant forms part of the local line-up, admittedly, focus is on the plug-in hybrid that is said to promise the best of both worlds at a sticker price steal of R689 900.

Silencing the critics?

Marked under the SHS or Super Hybrid System banner, the arrival of the C7 for the weeklong stay came with heightened expectations after Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ sampling of the range-topping petrol-powered Elegance two months ago.

Priced at a premium of R100 000 more, the SHS doesn’t have a trim level of its own and being devised as the efficient but also sporty variant, leaves it with two-edged sword hanging above it.

What’s more, the test unit had been around the block and arrived with just under 18 000 km on its odometer.

One of the ongoing stigmas surrounding Chinese vehicles – falling apart as the kilometres climb – the seven-day stay proved more than a surprise as, unlike the C9, the C7 is significantly better sorted and more usable as an overall package.

Off to a good start

Decked out in a sinister but shape-suiting colour called Carbon Crystal Black, one of five options available, the C7 is typical Chinese in appearance with little to, pardon the pun, blackmark directed at its appearance.

Riding on model exclusive two-tone diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels, the C7’s lowered roofline and kinked coupe-like appearance makes it more of a standout than any of its siblings.

Lighting bolt-shaped LED taillight clusters is an appropriate design touch. Picture: Charl Bosch

While the nod to Chery’s partnership with JLR lingers in the rear facia design – with the unique lighting bolt-shaped LED light clusters being particularly neat and appropriate – the C7 is still a visual stunner worth a second glance.

Along with the wheels, X-shaped grille and angular LED headlights, the SHS gets red brake calipers, which, it has to be said, contrasts superbly against the black paintwork.

Inside

Opening the door, thankfully done by semi-concealed instead of completely flush doors handles, came as the biggest critic silencer of the odometer reading, albeit not fully.

While in itself a plush and upmarket place to be, the cabin didn’t look any worse for wear after nearly 20 000 km, and still felt largely solid. However, creaking sounds were audible from the floating centre console.

Interior is futuristic and minimalist in appearance. Picture: Charl Bosch

At first glance, the interior adheres the minimalist design principle as all of the major functions reside within the bigger-than-it-looks 15.6-inch infotainment display.

Omoda has, however, thought it well to retain some physical buttons and toggles on the console, plus a pair of rocker scrollers on the initially awkwardly-looking almost quartic steering wheel.

While the infotainment has been refined to be as easy as possible to navigate through, it will still require some familiarisation. Offsetting this, though, is the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The good and bad

Sitting behind the C7’s wheel is where the biggest gripe present itself. An common annoyance of most Chinese vehicles, the driver’s seat is mounted too high, even on its lowest setting, which makes the driving position feel similar to a forward control truck.

Sitting on top of the wheel instead of the behind it, the column, thankfully, offers height adjustment, which leads to no obscured view of the 8.8-inch instrument cluster.

Aside from the squeaking centre console, built quality is largely solid and the interior layout neat.

Dominating the interior is a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, the mentioned scrollers frustrate with their assigned functions, while the use of piano key black could have been avoided – the same applying to the grained imitation wood trim around the window and mirror switches on the doors.

Most irksome, though, are the centrally mounted air vents on top of the dashboard, which are placed at an odd angle and without suitable adjustability to have cold air blown onto one’s face without having the climate control switched to its highest setting.

Front seat comfort isn’t found lacking. Picture: Charl Bosch

Another gripe is the placing of the wireless smartphone charging pad on top of the console from not only a safety perspective, but also heat exposure with or without the blind for the panoramic roof open in summer. That being said, it does have with a ventilation function.

As much as its ergonomics are flawed, seat comfort in the C7 is good, with both front chairs being electric, heated, ventilated and with a massaging function.

Also unique to the SHS is a fragrance dispenser with three scents that activates in conjunction with the climate control, voice assistance and a 12-speaker Sony sound system, the best experienced in any Chery Group product so far.

Spec

Leaving little worth wanting, specification, besides the items mentioned, include:

LED headlights;

electric tailgate;

heated and folding electric mirrors;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

leather upholstery;

ambient lighting

Safety and driver assistance systems leave little to the desired as well, and include the following:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

seven airbags;

540-degree camera system;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Change Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Hill Descent Control;

Multi Collision Brake Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Hill Start Assist

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking.

Practial

Despite its appearance, practicality isn’t left wanting as, apart from head-and-legroom having to qualms to mention, opening the tailgate reveals 590-litres of packing space, a drop from the petrol’s 614-litres as a result of the electric hardware.

Boot can take 590-litres with the rear seats up. Picture: Charl Bosch

Somewhat bizarrely, dropping the rear seats comes with the exact same capacity as the petrol, namely 1 371-litres.

On the move

Starting up in default Hybrid mode, the C7 SHS’ powertrain consists of the familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine paired to a 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Whereas the engine develops an unimpressive 105kW/220Nm on its own, the 150kW/310Nm provided by the electrical system translates to a combined output of 255kW/525Nm directed to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

As has become the norm with electrified vehicles from the People’s Republic, the woeful throttle calibration issues are absent and the transition between petrol and electric powerplant seamless.

Quiet and refined when pottering about, the C7 SHS shows a dramatic turn of pace in both EV and Hybrid modes when nailing the accelerator.

While livelier in EV mode, switching to Sport automatically activates the petrol engine for a frankly, no pun intended, electric feel without any lag.

However, with all of the available grunt going to the front wheels, not taking due care will result in wheelspin, but strangely, no torque steer.

Even with the panoramic glass roof, rear passenger space leaves nothing to be desired. Picture: Charl Bosch

Despite its loutish side, switching the C7 SHS back to Normal makes it feel more grown-up and upmarket than the C9.

Perky but with the trade-off of a supple ride and well-adjusted suspension, sudden surface changes are noticeable, but without the ride becoming overly firm.

Aside from the drive modes, the C7 also has two settings apiece for the steering and brakes; Comfort and Sport.

In both instances, the latter was selected as a means of improving steering feel and helping with the brake regeneration.

Even in its sportiest setting, the steering still lacks in feel, effectively nullifying it as a sports hybrid.

While claimed to have an EV-only range of 105 km, no more than 80 km could be extracted from the electrical motor, which reverts to Hybrid mode and locks out running as an EV once the range drops below 20 km.

Consumption

Aside from some of the safety system being too intrusive and not remaining off after the ignition had been switched on, the biggest bane of the SHS is its fuel consumption.

While the provision of two readouts for both the combustion engine in L/100 km and the battery in kWh/100 km isn’t frown upon, it can only be calculated over 50 km.

What’s more, while overall distance can be reset, the function doesn’t extend the consumption. As such, the eventual 353 km clocked over the seven days provided an indicated best consumption figure of six-litres per 100 km.

Conclusion

By no means perfect and in some places, unnecessarily flawed, the Omoda C7 SHS is still a largely accomplished product.

While most buyers, admittedly, will resort to driving it as a normal combustion-powered SUV when the battery’s charge drops, it still feels luxurious and powerful to warrant its premium over the comparative petrol.

The most complete Omoda product on-sale today, it deserves a second look for offering a lot at an almost bargain price.