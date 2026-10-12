‘Named by South Africa’ Chery Grootman will be produced locally

Grootman will be one of five planned models assembled at the former Nissan plant in Rosslyn outside Pretoria from the second half of 2027.

With its name now public, Chery has confirmed that the incoming Grootman bakkie will be assembled on local soil next year.

Supposed plan

Arriving in the first quarter of 2027, the double cab-only Grootman will, seemingly, be sourced initially from China, before assuming production at the brand’s Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria.

While the manufacturing confirmation on Chery South Africa’s Facebook page didn’t disclose any further details, it does confirm that the Grootman will indeed become one of Wuhu’s key models assembled at the former Nissan plant.

Model plan

Back in June at the official acquisition ceremony of the facility, Chery Executive Vice-President Zhang Guibing confirmed that principle preference will be given the Chery Tiggo Cross, Jaecoo J5 and Jetour T1 and T2 instead of the Grootman and Jetour’s F700.

“We will start to introduce different pick-ups in South Africa from next year and definitely consider producing the most popular model here,” Zhang said.

“We can’t build all of them here. But when one model is big enough in terms of numbers, it will make local manufacturing more economical.”

At the same event, Chery’s Executive Director for Programme Management and Vehicle Concepts Peter Matkin said, “getting to the right volume with a single model is not so easy. That is why you need to be more flexible.

“When the volume starts to ramp up, you can mix and match. This is the whole logic about the mixed assembly line. Then you adjust the mix and build whatever the customer demands”.

Grootman: What to expect?

Known during the concept stage and pre-production stages as the internally named KP31, the Grootman will likely become a locally produced vehicle from the second half of 2027 as production is only expected to start once the retooling and refurbishments finish.

Called the Stockman in Australia, the Grootman will employ a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine producing 140kW/450Nm, combined with a 34kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Rear of the then pre-production Grootman.Picture: Charl Bosch

The resulting plug-in hybrid configuration develops a combined 350kW/800Nm, which goes to all four wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Equipped with a low range transfer case, three locking differentials, all-terrain tyres and six driving modes, the Grootman has a claimed 247mm of ground clearance, a tow rating of 3 500kg in spite of the Stockman’s 3 495kg, and all-electric range of 100km.

A conventional plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain will be introduced later, producing an estimated 395kW/1 000Nm.

Compared to Jetour F700

As a comparison, the Jetour F700, which also arrives in 2027, pairs a 2.0 T-GDI engine with a 31.4kWh battery pack powering three electric motors.

Jetour F700 will debut in South Africa next year. Picture: carnewschina.com

One electric motor more than its G700 sibling, which also docks in South Africa next year, the F700 outputs a combined 665kW/1 135Nm Jetour claims will see it get from 0-100km/h in five seconds and travel 150km on the electric hardware alone according to China’s CLTC cycle.

Spec

Taking the Stockman in account, the Grootman’s list of features will include the following:

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

side-steps;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery;

digital rear-view mirror;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

heated, ventilated and electric front seats;

reclining rear seats;

heated steering wheel;

remote engine start;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto;

embedded satellite navigation;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

14-speaker sound system;

Head-up display.

Interior of the Grootman. Picture: Chery

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise:

tyre pressure monitor;

surround-view camera system;

transparent chassis view camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

seven airbags;

automatic emergency braking;

adaptive cruise control;

driver attention alert;

safe exit assist;

hill descent control;

traffic sign recognition;

lane keep assist;

blind spot monitoring;

hill start assist;

lane departure warning;

front and rear cross traffic alert;

lane centring

Wait for the new year

Only in line for pricing next year, expect more details of the Grootman to be divulged in the new year, including a launch date.