Stylish new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS offers even more at the price

Priced at just R499 900, this full house seven-seater SUV is powered by a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Chery South Africa has strengthened the value proposition of its Tiggo 8 lineup with the introduction of the new Tiggo 8 Pro LS.

The Pro LS replaces the Pro 1.6 T-GDI 290T Executive+ as the entry point into the local Tiggo 8 line-up.

This has been done while still retaining the competitive positioning that has helped make the Chery Tiggo 8 range an appealing option in the local market.

Power and torque

The new Tiggo 8 Pro LS runs the same 1.6 litre-turbocharged petrol engine that produces 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.2 litres/100km, which translates into a range from the 51 litre tank.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with Bluetooth and Intelligent Voice Command. Picture: Supplied

New sporty styling

Visually, the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS adopts a sportier front-end treatment and new full-width LED tail lamps at the rear.

The upgraded lighting package includes automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights and fog lights. Heated exterior mirrors also add further convenience in wet or misty conditions.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS is available in three exterior colours:

Khaki White,

Carbon Black.

And Tech Grey.

Refined interior

Inside, the cabin has been refreshed to deliver a more refined driving environment. The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS offers dual 12.3-inch digital displays.

This combines the digital driver’s instrument cluster with a central infotainment touchscreen for a cleaner and more modern cabin layout.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with Bluetooth, Intelligent Voice Command, front and rear USB ports and an upgraded 50 watt wireless smartphone charger.

You will also find:

synthetic leather upholstery,

electrically adjustable front seats

driver’s seat memory,

four-way electric lumbar support for the driver,

heated and ventilated front seats,

dual-zone climate control,

panoramic sunroof, and

auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The second and third rows are also supported by dedicated comfort features including a second-row air-conditioning outlet and third-row independent air-conditioning.

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS is equipped with synthetic leather upholstery and space for seven occupants. Picture: Supplied

Seating for seven

Practicality remains central to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS package. With seating for seven, the SUV is designed to accommodate growing families and active lifestyles.

A power-operated tailgate with smart-key functionality further improves day-to-day usability, particularly when loading luggage, shopping or family gear.

Safety and driving systems

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS features a 540-degree HD panoramic camera system, giving drivers a clearer view of the vehicle’s surroundings when parking or manoeuvring in tight spaces.

This is supported by front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, door-open warning and rear collision warning.

Additional driver assistance features include:

Adaptive cruise control,

Forward-collision warning,

Autonomous emergency braking,

Lane departure warning,

Lane departure prevention,

Lane-keeping assist,

Traffic congestion assist, and

Intelligent high-beam control.

These systems work alongside core safety features such as:

seven airbags,

Electronic stability control,

Anti-lock braking,

Electronic brake-force distribution,

Brake assist,

Hill-descent control,

Tyre-pressure monitoring,

Emergency stop signal,

Speed limit reminder,

ISOFIX child-seat anchors,

Child safety locks, and

Driver and front passenger seatbelt reminders.

The new Tiggo 8 Pro LS is available in three colours: Khaki White, Carbon Black and Tech Gray. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

Tiggo 8 Pro LS – R499 900

Pricing includes Chery’s five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, 10-year/1 million km engine warranty for the first owner and a five-year/75 000km service plan.