New Mazda CX-5 puts up brave face in fight to regain market share

Brand's updated best-seller will find life tough in segment overrun by cheaper Chinese SUVs.

Any pre-Gen Z motorist has some sort of affiliation with the Mazda brand.

If you were alive before the late 1990s, chances are good that if you didn’t drive a Mazda yourself at some stage, a family member, a friend, neighbour or colleague did. Whether it was a hatchback, sedan, bakkie or SUV. They were everywhere and boasted a rock-solid reputation.

Fast forward to 2026 and the Japanese manufacturer’s local presence is sadly a shadow of its former self. Where it once walked tall among the Toyotas and Volkswagens, it now finds itself in a desperate battle to stay relevant alongside the likes of Honda and Mitsubishi. These embattled carmakers have found life tough amid the rapid Chinese uprising and not retaliating fast enough has cost them.

The recent introduction of the new Mazda CX-5 was definitely a step in the right direction for the Japanese carmaker, albeit a belated one. The medium-sized SUV has been the brand’s local star performer for a long time and its latest reiteration is a timely reminder of what the manufacturer has to offer.

Starting at a price of R578 250 for the entry-level Active derivative, the new CX-5 line-up will not win the price war against the People’s Republic. But it does undercut traditional C-SUV rivals like the VW Tiguan, Nissan X-Trail and Kia Sportage.

Mazda CX-5 stays fresh

A few subtle styling tweaks has kept the CX-5’s looks fresh and modern, while a tech boost inside has upped its game significantly in the spec department. Things haven’t changed is under the bonnet, where the sole drivetrain across the four-model range is a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda lettering has replaced the brand’s logo on the tailgate. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

With the reintroduction of diesel ruled out, no turbo technology in sight and a hybrid alternative still a long way off, Mazda’s take-it-or-leave-it approach is an interesting one. The mill has a solid reputation, but does not help in taking Mazda forward.

The Citizen Motoring this week sampled the R749 100 flagship Homura derivative on a short route around Hekpoort. The engine’s 132kW of power and 240Nm of torque in this model is routed to all four wheels via a choice of three driving modes; Normal, Sport and Off-Road.

Underwhelming ride

The Mazda CX-5’s power delivery is smooth and bereft of the usual lag associated with blown mills and the Chinese part of the industry’s typical throttle calibration issues. It will move four adults and their luggage with ease, but performance is nothing extraordinary and it anything, a tad underwhelming.

The box behaves as long as you take it easy. Under hard acceleration, it tends to drone a bit in an almost CVT-like fashion. Switching to Sport mode only makes things worse as it tends to hold onto gears for longer. The Homura does come with paddle shifters, but those seem more for alleviating the droning sensation than to charge through the twisties.

Mazda claims it will sip 7.6 litres per 100km with the trip computer on our launch drive never dipping below the nines. There is more efficient turbocharged, hybridised and diesel options out there, which again begs to quiestion Mazda’s decision to stick with a big free-breathing mill in this day and age.

Inside, the new CX-5 is plush and comfortable, with the Homura clad in two-tone black and beige leather. The cabin features mostly soft-touch materials, but there is the odd hard plastic insert in key areas like around the gear lever.

The leather seats feel plush and premium. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

All the bells and whistles

The Homura’s 15.5-inch infotainment screen, which comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is as big as anything out there. It features among the likes of a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, 12-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and transparent chassis view camera.

There is no shortage of space in the cabin, with a generous 500 litres on offer in the boot.

Over and above the standard safety spec like six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and reverse camera, the Mazda CX-5 Homura includes a comprehensive set of advanced driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert.

The new Mazda CX-5 is better than it has ever been and a great ambassador for the brand. It is by no fault of its own that it will nonetheless find life tough in today’s challenging market in which price is almost always the determining factor.

The new Mazda CX-5 is stuck between a rock and a hard place. To protect its renowned reputation as a rock-solid offering, it opted for a conservative approach in applying the updates. But in doing so, it is unlikely to sway buyers who were looking elsewhere before.