Chery-owned iCar coming to South Africa as renamed iCaur

Off-road devised EV brand will be a standalone marque similar Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour, and launch officially in August before sales start in the first quarter of 2026.

Retro-styled V23 is likely to be one of the models iCaur will bring to South Africa. Image: iCaur South Africa

After a series of rumours stemming from the Shanghai International Auto Show in April this year, Chery has confirmed that its electric off-road-focused iCar brand will be debuting in 2026, but under a different name.

How do you say it?

Founded two years ago, with its first model, the 03, being shown at Chery’s inaugural tech festival event in its hometown of Wuhu later that same year, the marque will function in a standalone capacity similar to its Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour siblings.

In a turnaround though, and because of copyright ownership, the brand will be known as iCaur. Still pronounced “i-car”, sales will commence in the first quarter of 2026, making it the 15th Chinese vehicle manufacturer in South Africa after its parent company and divisional trio, BAIC, BYD, Dayun, Dongfeng, Foton, GAC, Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval, JAC, LDV and MG.

Its operations taking place from a projected 15 dealers by the time of its market arrival, the initial iCaur line-up will seemingly consist of three models, the same number currently sold in China.

What to expect?

Jaecoo J6 no more. Prepare for iCaur 03

Of these, the 03 will formally debut as an iCaur after initial plans had been for it to debut as the Jaecoo J6.

While shown as an iCar at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, rebadging it as the J6 was eventually decided on for the starting of sales this year.

Indeed, while a number of pre-production units were provided to the media badged as Jaecoos, plans on selling it came to an abrupt halt in a move now known to have been taken in response to the launching of iCar as iCaur.

The iCar 03 made its world debut at Chery’s Tech Day in Wuhu two years ago. Image: Charl Bosch

As such, the 03 will take leave of the Jaecoo specific front-end and revert to its iCar frontal appearance, still with the inverted L-shaped headlights, and a lower case “i” on the faux spare wheel cover that houses a storage area instead of the charging equipment.

Dimensionally, the 03 measures 4 406 mm long, 1 910 mm wide and 1 715 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 2 715 mm. The claimed ground clearance is 195 mm.

The move to iCaur from Jaecoo will, speculatively, have a further impact on the 03’s choice of powerplants as the J6 had been expected to offer only all-wheel-drive.

iCar 03 made its debut, before becoming the Jaecoo J6, at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year. Image: Charl Bosch

In this instance, the dual electric motor setup produces 205kW/385Nm from a 69.7-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack.

At the time, Jaecoo claimed a range of 364 km, 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and DC charging up to 80 kW that requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%.

In the case of the rear-wheel-drive, the battery pack produces 65.6-kWh and drives a single electric motor that makes 135kW/220Nm. The claimed range is 371 km and the 0-100 km/h dash 10.5 seconds.

The iCar 03 was originally supposed to be sold as the Jaecoo J6. Image: Jaecoo

Similar to the all-wheel-drive, the two-wheel-drive 03 supports DC charging up to 80 kW, and will necessitate the same 30 minute wait from 30-80%.

Specification, while still to be divulged, will more than likely be carried over from the now defunct J6 and include the 15.6-inch infotainment display, heated and electric front seats, panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree surround-view camera system and a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

iCar 03T likely?

Showcased at the end of last year, the improved 03T, which sports sharper styling, wider wheel arches and subtle rear facia changes, could also be earmarked for South Africa as it is reportedly under consideration for Malaysia, according to paultan.org.

As per carnewschina.com, the 03T, also sold as the rebadged Chery X3 Plus in China, measures 4 327 mm in overall length, with the rest of its dimensions being similar to the 03 that also goes by the name Chery X3.

Updated iCar 03T could also be in-line for South Africa. Image: iCar

Power, reportedly, comes from a 68.3-kWh battery pack that produces 185 kW. Suggestively, this amounts to the all-wheel-drive as official iCar pricing claims a range of between 501 km and 520 km based on China’s CLTC measurements.

Pricing reportedly ranges from 119 800 yuan (R298 505) to 129 800 yuan (R323 422).

Retro V23

Depicted in the brand’s official confirmation statement, the third model it currently produces, the retro-styled V23, will serve as the alternative to the 03 and possibly, as the entry-level iCaur product.

An aesthetic combination of the Toyota Land Cruiser 40-series when viewed from the front, the Defender 110 from the side and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class at the rear, the V23 made its world debut last year as a joint venture between Chery and the Zhimi Technology division of smartphone marker, Xiaomi

A supposed tribute to the Soviet-era Beijing Jeep BJ212 that has been used by the Chinese military since 1965, the V23 has measurement of 4 220 mm in overall length, a height of 1 845 mm, width of 1 915 mm and wheelbase of 2 735 mm.

Sporting a claimed 200 mm of ground clearance, the V23’s departure angle is set at 41-degrees and its approach at 43-deegers. No details surrounding its breakover angle was divulged.

V23’s rear bears more than a close resemble to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Image: insidechinaauto.com.

On the power front, the V23 offers a choice of two battery packs; the entry-level being a 59.9-kWh module powering a single rear-axle mounted electric motor developing 100kW/180Nm.

Based on CLTC measurements, which differ from the WLTP used in Europe and by in-large, South Africa, the two-wheel-drive V23 will do 401 km on a single charge and require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Producing the same power, the extended range two-wheel-drive receives a bigger 81.7-kWh battery that translates to a claimed CLTC range of 550 km.

V23’s interior sports a central display similar in appearance to the Ineos Grenadier. Image: iCar

Finally, the all-wheel-drive retains the bigger battery pack, but adds a 55kW/112Nm motor to the front axle for a combined output of 155kW/292Nm.

In this guise, the range falls to 501 km, while the claimed waiting time remains at 30 minutes from 30-80%.

Sporting an interior similar to that of the Ineos Grenadier, notable specification items consist of a 15.4-inch infotainment system, the 540-degree surround-view camera, a series of physical climate control dials and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Priced from 109 900 yuan to 149 800 yuan in China, which equates to R273 746 and R373 132 respectively when converted directly and without the various taxes included, the V23 is likely to be priced significantly higher once sales in South Africa commence next year.

Almost here

The brand will its official debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August where more details will be revealed.

